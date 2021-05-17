Geneseo baseball over Rock Island

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo Maple Leafs needed four runs in the eighth inning to win their game against Rock Island.

The game was held at Stone Field in Geneseo and Rock Island had the lead before the Leafs went to bat in the eighth inning, 8-5. That’s when Geneseo Coach Joe Nichols reminded his team of what they had done in the third inning of scoring five runs.

Geneseo was able to come away with a 9-8 win over the Rocks.

With the win, Geneseo moves to 8-4 on the season and 4-2 in the Western Big 6 conference.