Geneseo Girls soccer beats Moline

Claudia Loucks

It was a nail biting contest between the Lady Leafs and the Moline Maroons that resulted in a win for the Geneseo Girls’ Soccer team, that came after two 10-minute overtime periods.

Senior Taylor DeSplinter was able to weave through a few defenders and score the only goal in the game in the 86th minute. The Lady Leafs had to hold off the Moline Maroons for the remaining four minutes of the first session of overtime and the 10 minutes of the second part of overtime. In soccer, there are two periods of 10 minutes each in overtime and even if one team scores in the first period, the players must finish the second half of the overtime.