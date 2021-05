Geneseo Wrestlers win two more meets

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo wrestlers had back-to-back meets and came away with back-to-back wins in the contests with LaSalle-Peru on Wednesday, May 12, and United Township on Thursday, May 13.

Coach Jon Murray commented about the competition from LaSalle-Peru and said, “It was good for us to get better competition in the upper weight this time to give us a better measure of where we need to be. Still, it is unfortunate that we and our opponents are not filling all the weight classes, but I’m glad we have the opportunity to get matches for those we have.”

In regard to the UT- Geneseo meet that ended with a score of 72-0, Coach Murray said, “The guys are coming together as a team and having more fun as a result of their hard work in the room. The results are a side-effect.”

At the UT meet, the Geneseo wrestlers enjoyed themselves during the exhibition matches as they started coaching each other and cheering for all wrestlers.

THE RESULTS: GENESEO - 54 – LASALLE-PERU – 30.

-120 lbs. – Carson Raya, Geneseo, defeated Gunnar Skoog, La-Salle-Peru, fall – 3:21.

-126 lbs.- Austin Christmann, LaSalle-Peru, defeated Bryce Bealer, Geneseo, default, 12-18.

-138 lbs. – Logan Tuggle, Geneseo, won by forfeit.

-145 lbs. – Josh Hock, Geneseo, won by forfeit.

-152 lbs. – Anthony Montez, Geneseo, defeated Kole Piano, LaSalle-Peru, fall 4:17.

-160 lbs. – Dennis Thompson, Geneseo, won by forfeit.

-170 lbs. – Bruce Moore, Geneseo, defeated Thomas Zebron, LaSalle-Peru, fall 1:23.

-182 lbs. - Clay DeBaillie, Geneseo, won by forfeit.

-195 lbs. – Conner Lorden, LaSalle-Peru, defeated Harrison Neumann, Geneseo, fall 4:19.

-220 lbs. – Ryan Poole, LaSalle-Peru, defeated Tim Stohl, Geneseo, fall 5:04.

-285 lbs. – Levi Neumann, Geneseo, defeated Nolan Conrad, LaSalle-Peru, fall :22.

THE RESULTS: GENESEO – 72 – UNITED TOWNSHIP – 0.

-120 lbs. – Jack Snyder, Geneseo, defeated Jordan Pauwels-Whitmarsh, United Township, fall 2:09.

-126 lbs. – Carson Raya, Geneseo, won by forfeit.

-132 lbs. - Bennett Kreiner, Geneseo, won by forfeit.

-138 lbs. – Parker Espe, Geneseo, won by forfeit.

] -145 lbs. – Logan Tuggle, Geneseo, defeated Marcus Timbrook, United Township, fall 1:21.

-152 lbs. – Anthony Montez, Geneseo, defeated Zane Mills, United Township, fall 1:38.

-160 lbs. – Bruce Moore, Geneseo, defeated Anthony Rangel, United Township, fall 4:37.

-170 lbs. – Landon Shoemaker, Geneseo, defeated Keagan Ziegler, United Township, fall 3:57.

-182 lbs. – Clay DeBaillie, Geneseo, defeated Izzy Loumedjion, United Township, fall 1:13.

-195 lbs. – Harrison Neumann, Geneseo, won by forfeit.

-220 lbs. – Tim Stohl, Geneseo, won by forfeit.

-285 lbs. – Levi Neumann, Geneseo, defeated Tete Houdekor, United Township, fall 5:39.