Lady Leafs and Moline each win one

Claudia Loucks

Both Geneseo and Moline softball teams were strong in the pitcher’s circle on Thursday, May 13, but the Lady Leafs came out the winner by defeating Moline, 3-2.

Anna Narup was the winning pitcher for the Lady Leafs Varsity. The hurler went seven innings, allowing two runs on five hits, striking out six and walking one.

Geneseo launched two home runs on the day. Maya Bieneman had a long ball in the fourth inning and Drayana DeBoef went for the long ball in the third inning.

Natalie Baumgardner, Bieneman, Taylor Krueger and DeBoef each collected one hit to lead the Lady Leafs Varsity.

In the second game of the double hitter with Moline, the Lady Leafs Varsity fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 16-1 loss to Moline.

Geneseo struggled to contain the high-powered offense of Moline, giving up 16 runs.

Morgan Snell took the loss for the Lady Leafs Varsity. The bulldog went one and two-thirds innings, allowing nine runs on nine hits, striking out one and walking one.

Lady Leafs socked one home run on the day. Natalie Baumgardner went for the long ball in the third inning. Baumgardner went 1-for-2 at the plate to lead Lady Leafs Varsity in hits.