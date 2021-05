Orion girls track dominates Morrison

Mindy Carls

The Orion girls nearly tripled the score on Morrison in track and field on Tuesday, May 11, at Charger Field.

Orion outscored Morrison 46-16.

In the boys meet, the Mustangs outdueled the Chargers 36-21.

Orion girls results were:

100-meter dash — 2nd, Lily Laws 14.49. 3rd, Emily Hickerson 14.89. 4th, Katie Christensen 15.80.

200 dash — 1st, Hickerson 30.42. 2nd, Laws 31.46. 4th, Delaney Taets 32.10. 5th, Christensen 32.24. 6th, Mackinzie Washburn 32.72.

400 dash — 3rd, Maryn Bollinger 1:09.66. 5th, Melaina Meisenburg 1:14.99.

800 run — 1st, Lily Moen 3:06.91. 2nd, Maggie Nedved 3:43.30.

1600 run — 1st, Hayley VanDuyne 7:21.45. 2nd, Nedved 8:05.00.

3200 run — 1st, Kileigh Burge 14:48.90.

100 hurdles — 1st, Taets 19.97. 2nd, Laws 20.40.

400 relay — 2nd, Orion A (Laws, Hickerson, Taets, Christensen) 1:08.99.

3200 relay — 2nd, Orion A (Bollinger, Moen, Meisenburg, VanDuyne) 12:00.01.

High jump — 1st, Washburn 1.42m (4-7.75.).

Long jump — 1st, Bollinger 4.15m (13-7). 2nd, Moen 4.02m (13-2).

Pole vault — 1st, Burge 2.13m (7-0).

Triple jump — 1st, Taets 8.66m (28-5). 2nd, Christensen 8.30m (27-2).

Shot put — 1st, Abby Bindewald 7.31m (23-11).

Discus throw — 1st, Bindewald 17.53m (57-6).

Results for Orion boys were:

100-meter dash — 6th, Josh Spranger 12.91. 8th, Cole Kimball 13.05. 10th, Brody Straw 14.13. 11th, Nick Shillington 14.42.

200 dash — 3rd, Kimball 26.03. 4th, Spranger 26.07. 8th, Straw 29.48. 9th, Shillington 30.34.

400 dash — 2nd, Kimball 56.21. 5th, Shillington 1:10.38.

800 run — 1st, Nathan Monzon 2:15.49. 3rd, Eli Kayser 2:22.64. 5th, Luciano Bradley 2:26.84. 6th, Gus Nedved 2:35.73.

1600 run — 1st, Collin Meisenburg 5:27.27. 2nd, Kade Scharpman 5:28.06. 3rd, Kayser 5:29.81. 4th, Bradley 5:52.76. 5th, Eric Thorndyke 6:07.53. 6th, Nedved 6:09.04. 7th, Tate Schneider 6:10.05.

3200 run — 1st, Meisenburg 11:59.13. 2nd, Thorndyke 13:25.68. 3rd, Schneider 13:49.36.

Shot put — 1st, Spranger 12.80m (42-0). 3rd, Shaw Ringier 10.15m (33-3). 4th, Straw 7.96 (26-1). 5th, Shillington 6.50m (21-4).

Discus throw — 1st, Spranger 36.22m (118-10). 3rd, Shaw 26.47m (86-10). 4th, Straw 17.06m (55-11).