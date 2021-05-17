Orion-Sherrard wins intense battle

Mindy Carls

Orion-Sherrard survived intense attacks to defeat Bartonville Limestone 1-0 on Friday, May 14, at Charger Field.

The odds of winning were not in United’s favor. COVID-19 protocol had forced the team to cancel games for two weeks. The girls had last played Olympia to a 2-2 tie on Saturday, May 1, in Stanford.

When play resumed on May 14, Orion-Sherrard fielded only 10 players to 11 for Limestone.

As the game began, the Rockets peppered United keeper Jennie Abbott with shots, but she turned them all away.

It was Orion-Sherrard which put the first — and as it turned out, the only — goal on the scoreboard. In the 14th minute, Miriam Clarke converted a ball from Mariah Meyers.

United had only five shots during the game. Clarke took all of them.

Meanwhile Abbott and the Orion-Sherrard defense stayed busy turning away 19 Limestone shots.

Of the 15 United steals, Clarke made four; Zoe Larkins, three; Ashley Schmoll and Kaitlyn Greenwood, two each, and Lily Moen, Hailey James, Mariah Meyers and Samantha Avila, one. Limestone pulled off four.

Abbott had 12 saves to two for Limestone keeper Amyra Breedlove.

United had four fouls and one offside call.

Limestone had three corner kicks, five fouls and two offside calls.