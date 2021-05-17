Orion spikers Awbrey, Kratzberg named to All- Conference

Mindy Carls

Five Orion Chargers have been named to the Three Rivers West All-Conference teams for volleyball.

They are seniors Ashley Awbrey, a unanimous selection, and Kati Kratzberg on the first team, senior Hailey James on the second team, and senior Riuley Filler and freshman Rachel Bowers on the honorable mention list.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the conference had a shortened schedule of games played in spring. Conference officials decided not to keep standings.

Below are the West Division and East Division All-Conference teams.

West first team

• Orion — Seniors Ashley Awbrey (unanimous selection), Kati Kratzberg.

• Fulton — Senior Kylie Collachia (unanimous).

• Riverdale — Seniors Shae Hanrahan (unanimous), Molly Sharp.

• Rockridge — Senior Kira Nelson, junior Kierney McDonald.

• Sherrard — Sophomore McKenna Blackwell (unanimous).

West second team

• Orion — Senior Hailey James.

• Fulton — Junior Teegan Germann.

• Riverdale — Senior Katelyn Oleson.

• Rockridge — Seniors Olivia Drish, Nicole Sedam.

• Sherrard — Juniors Sydney Adamson, Kacie Swanson.

West honorable mention

• Orion — Senior Riley Filler, freshman Rachel Bowers.

• Fulton — Sophomore Gracie Sanderson.

• Morrison — Freshman Jordan Eads.

East first team

• Erie-Prophetstown — Senior Emily Brooks.

• Kewanee — Senior Josie DeBord.

• Peru St. Bede — Senior Elaina Wamhoff (unanimous).

• Princeton — Juniors Katie Bats (unanimous) and Abby Peterson (unanimous).

• Sterling Newman — Junior Ally Clevenger (unanimous), freshman Kennedy Rowzee.

East second team

• Bureau Valley — Senior Lauren Wirth, junior Kyra Stoller.

• Erie-Prophetstown — Seniors Ady Scott and Baylee Anderson, freshman Kennedy Buck.

• Peru St. Bede — Senior Reese Ludford.

• Princeton — Juniors Maya Gartin, Madison Richards.

• Sterling Newman — Junior Paige Greenan.

East honorable mention

• Kewanee — Juniors Kendal Bennison, Rachel Brown.

• Princeton — Junior McKenzie Hecht.

• Spring Valley Hall — Senior Lily Orlandi.

• Sterling Newman — Junior Shae McNeill.