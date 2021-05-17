Orion wrestlers top Canton

Mindy Carls

In a match that went down to the last bout, Orion wrestlers defeated Canton 26-19 on Saturday, May 8.

Noah Schnerre (152 lbs.) started the visiting Chargers off with a pin for a 6-0 lead. After the Little Giants responded with a major decision at 160, Maddix Moninski scored a technical fall that put the Chargers ahead 11-4.

Orion’s Josh Fair collected six points when Canton had no one to wrestle him.

The Little Giants picked up three points on a decision at 220, only to give up three points to Charger Luke Moen on a decision at 113.

Leading 20-7, Orion gave up a forfeit, a decision and a major decision as Canton tied the score.

For the last bout, coach Jeff Ferry sent Nolan Loete to the mat at 145 lbs. The Charger didn’t keep fans in suspense long. He got a takedown and a pin at 1:15, giving Orion a 26-20 victory.

Orion traveled to Granville to wrestle the Putnam County/Spring Valley Hall co-op on Tuesday, May 11. It was a long trip for three bouts — all three settled with pins totaling 4 minutes, 21 seconds.

Fair pinned his 220-lb. opponent in 1:05. Schnerre stuck 160-lb. Connor Brooker in 1:30, and Moninski showed 170-lb. Denzel Sobin in 1:36.

Orion results are below. First names were not provided for all opponents.

Orion 26, Canton 20, on Saturday, May 8, at Canton

152 — Noah Schnerre, Orion, pinned Hale, 1:51. Orion 6, Canton 0.

160 — Norton, Canton, won by major decision over Weston Ferry, 11-0. Orion 6, Canton 4.

170 — Maddix Moninski, Orion, won by technical fall over Sergo, 15-0. Orion 11, Canton 4.

195 — Josh Fair, Orion, won by forfeit. Orion 17, Canton 4.

220 — Reed, Canton, decisioned Phillip Dochterman, 8-2. Orion 17, Canton 7.

113 — Luke Moen, Orion, decisioned Lawson, 3-0. Orion 20, Canton 7.

120 — Davis, Canton, won by forfeit. Orion 20, Canton 13.

132 — Session, Canton, decisioned Caden Wegerer, 6-4. Orion 20, Canton 16.

138 — Walton, Canton, won by major decision over Collin Meisenburg, 17-6. Orion 20, Canton 20.

145 — Nolan Loete, Orion, pinned Dunlap, 1:15. Orion 26, Canton 20.

Orion 48, Putnam County/Hall 0, Tuesday, May 11, in Granville

220 — Josh Fair, Orion, pinned Davis, 1:05.

113 — Luke Moen, Orion, won by forfeit.

132 — Caden Wegerer, Orion, won by forfeit.

145 — Nolan Loete, Orion, won by forfeit.

152 — Weston Ferry, Orion, won by forfeit.

160 — Noah Schnerre, Orion, pinned Connor Brooker, 1:30.