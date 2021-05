Orion's Schultz makes All-Conference

Mindy Carls

Coby Schultz represented Orion on the Three Rivers All-Conference first team in the small school division.

Chargers named to the second team were Zack Riddell, Quinn Hoftender, Cole Kratzberg and Jayson Johnson. Those receiving honorable mention were Josh Fair, Schultz and Riddell.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the IHSA moved football from fall 2020 to spring 2021. With only six games allowed, the conference was not able to set up a full round-robin schedule and did not keep win-loss records.

Below are small-school All-Conference teams.

First-team offense

• Fulton — Senior guard Nate Portz (unanimous selection), senior tackle Josh Huizenga, senior running back Ethan Rash (unanimous), senior flex Kyler Pessman (unanimous).

• Morrison — Senior center Tyson Smith.

• Rockridge — Senior guard Ryan Parchert (unanimous), senior tackle Zach Williams, senior end Jenson Whiteman, junior end Nate Henry (unanimous), sophomore running back Peyton Locke (unanimous), junior quarterback Brayden Deem.

• Sterling Newman — Senior tackle Nolan Vesley, senior running back Andrew Velasquez (unanimous).

First-team defense

• Orion — Senior linebacker Coby Schultz.

• Fulton — Senior defensive linemen Josh Huizenga and Nate Portz, junior defensive back Brock Mason.

• Morrison — Junior defensive lineman Nathan Schaefer, senior linebacker T.C. Ottens, senior defensive back Nate Helms.

• Rockridge — Defensive lineman Ryan Parchert (unanimous).

• Sterling Newman — Linebacker Andrew Velasquez, junior linebacker Ethan Van Landuit, senior defensive back Jake Ackman, junior defensive back Owen McBride.

First-team specialty positions

• Fulton — Sophomore place kicker Endi Qunaj, senior return specialist Kyler Pessman (unanimous).

• Morrison — Senior punter Nate Helms (unanimous).

Second-team offense

• Orion — Senior tackle Zack Riddell, junior end Quinn Hoftender, sophomore running back Cole Kratzberg.

• Fulton — Junior tackle Kole Schipper, junior end Brock Mason, senior quarterback Connor Barnett.

• Morrison — Senior guard Aaron Wolf, junior running backs Justice Brainerd and Thomas Dauphin, junior flex Alex Anderson.

• Riverdale — Senior guard Zach Winchester, sophomore tackle Brady Reed.

• Sterling Newman — Senior center Nate Neubauer.

Second-team defense

• Orion — Senior defensive lineman Jayson Johnson.

• Bureau Valley — Junior linebacker Eli Kruse.

• Fulton — Senior defensive lineman Rash, senior linebacker Will Conner Jr., junior linebacker Keegan VanKampen.

• Morrison — Junior defensive lineman Justice Brainerd, junior defensive back Alex Anderson.

• Rockridge — Senior defensive lineman Zach Williams, senior linebackers Hunter Locke, Colby Lape and Wyatt Rudsell, senior defensive back Jenson Whiteman, junior defensive back Nate Henry, sophomore defensive back Peyton Locke.

• Sterling Newman — Senior defensive lineman Nolan Vesley, junior defensive lineman Will Rude.

Honorable mention offense

• Orion — Senior guard Josh Fair, senior flex Coby Schultz.

• Bureau Valley — Junior guard Carter Haney.

• Fulton — Junior guard Joey Huizenga.

• Morrison — Senior end T.C. Ottens, senior quarterback Nate Helms.

• Riverdale — Senior end Cole Jennings, junior flex Gage Hugart.

• Rockridge — Senior center Matthew Bayne, junior guard Connor Shaffer.

• Sterling Newman — Senior end Brett Newman, senior running back Brady Stevens.

Honorable mention defense

• Orion — Senior defensive lineman Zack Riddell.

• Bureau Valley — Junior defensive lineman Brodie Hansen, senior defensive back Evan Eckberg, junior Layton Britt.

• Fulton — Senior linebacker Kyler Pessman, junior linebacker Jacob Jones, junior defensive back Patrick Lower.

• Morrison — Senior defensive lineman Tyson Smith.

• Riverdale — Senior defensive lineman Carter DeCap, junior linebacker Noah Huizenga, sophomore linebacker Eli Hinde, junior defensive back Gage Hugart.

• Rockridge — Senior linebacker Peyton Dye.

• Sterling Newman — Senior defensive lineman Nate Neubauer, junior defensive lineman Marcus Williams, senior linebacker Brady Stevens.

Honorable mention specialty positions

• Bureau Valley — Senior place kicker Alessandro Bertolani.

• Sterling Newman — Junior place kicker and punter Jacob Donald, junior return specialist Marcus Williams.