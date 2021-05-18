Geneseo Boys' Tennis keeps winning

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo Boys’ Tennis team took to a long bus ride to Mendota to find out the meet had been rained out. The next afternoon, Tuesday, May 12, the tennis players were back on the courts at Sterling and left there with an 8-1 win.

Coach Kevin Reed said, “Sterling had a big fan base, but was silent by Geneseo winning all first sets in singles, but number 1 singles. Mason Miller played a tough number one, losing the first set 6-1, coming back to beat him 6-1 and finally losing a very close 10-point tie-breaker 10-8 where both players were tied 8-8.”

Reed said Geneseo “controlled the Doubles from the get-go.”

Geneseo also claimed 7 of the 8 JV matches.

GENESEO OVER STERLING: 8-1.

IN SINGLES:

-No. 1 – Brecken Peterson, Sterling, defeated Mason Miller, GHS, 6-1, 1-6 and 10-8.

-No. 2 – Mason Smith, GHS, defeated Connor Pham, Sterling, 6-3 and 6-4.

-No. 3 – Alex Slaymaker, GHS, defeated Luke Valentino, Sterling, 6-3 and 6-2.

-No. 4 – Samuel Robinson, GHS, defeated Carter Ryan, Sterling, 6-1 and 6-3.

-No. 5 – Thomas Robinson, Geneseo, defeated Kayden Loos, Sterling, 6-4 and 6-0.

-No. 6 – Eric Vergane, Geneseo, defeated Carter Morris, Sterling, 6-1 and 6-0.

IN DOUBLES:

-No. 1 – Mason Miller and Thomas Robinson, Geneseo, defeated Connor Pham and Luke Valentino, Sterling, 6-2 and 6-0.

-No. 2 – Mason Smith and Alex Slaymaker, Geneseo, defeated Brecken Peterson and Carter Ryan, Sterling, 6-2 and 6-3.

-No. 3 – Samuel Robinson and Conner Nelson, Geneseo, defeated Kayden Loos and Carter Morris, Sterling, 6-2 and 6-1.

GENESEO OVER PRINCETON: 5-0.

IN SINGLES:

-No. 1 – Samuel Robinson, Geneseo, defeated Nolan Scott, Princeton, 6-1 and 6-2.

-No. 2 – Eric Vergane, Geneseo, defeated Jacob Swift, Princeton, 6-3 and 6-1.

IN DOUBLES:

-No. 1 – Mason Miller and Thomas Robinson, Geneseo, defeated Dylan Gross and Tyson Phillips, Princeton, 6-2 and 6-0.

-No. 2 – Mason Smith and Alex Slaymaker, Geneseo, defeated Reid Orwig and Jackson Dressler, Princeton, 6-0 and 6-1.

-No. 3 – Tannen Rink and Conner Nelson, Geneseo, defeated Karter Mallery and Nolan Mallery, Princeton, 6-1 and 6-4.