Geneseo Weekend Track & Field competition

Claudia Loucks

Geneseo Track and Field Coach Matt Deets called it “an incredible weekend for Geneseo track and field!”

The Geneseo team was split in half with one-half of the team at the Dunlap Invite where schools were limited to just 2 entries and 1 relay.

The remainder of the team went to Quincy for a Triangular meet against Quincy and Rock Island.

“Our team competed with passion and purpose this week, which shows in the results of having 60 percent of our performances as personal bests,” Coach Deets said. “You could see in the eyes of our entire team the desire to not give up and give each race everything they had.”

Brothers Malakai and Cooper Schaad had tremendous performances again in the pole vault with Malakai just missing 15’6” which would have been a new school record, Deets said, and added, “Another highlight was Gavin Allison who found a gear that I have never seen from him in both the 800 and the 1600. In the 800, he pushed hard and took the lead in the second lap ending up finishing in 4th place. Een though he could not hang on to the lead, he gave the team a boost of energy that carried on until the end of the meet.”

“Lastly, Nate Ryerson had an amazing day running in the 4x100, 110 High Hurdles, 300 Hurdles and the 4x400,” Deets said. “He ran a Personal Best in both hurdle races and the 4x400 where he took 3 seconds off his personal best and kept our team right with Eureka who has one of the best times in the state.”

THE RESULTS at DUNLAP:

1. Eureka – first with 144 points.

2. Geneseo – second with 84 points.

3. Rochester – third with 74 points.

4. Peoria (Notre Dame) – fourth with 67.

5. Morton – fifth with 60.

6. Dunlap – sixth with 44.

7. Rock Island (Alleman) – seventh with 35.

8. Knoxville – eighth with 11.

THE RESUTLS AT QUNCY:

-1. Quincy – first with 270.

-2. Rock Island – second with 201.

-3. Geneseo – third with 48.