Orion comeback secures 8-5

Mindy Carls

Down 5-0 going into the fifth inning, Orion scratched out three runs in the bottom of the frame and added five more in the sixth for an 8-5 win over Sterling Newman on Tuesday, May 11, at Charger Field.

With one out in the Orion half of the frame, Liz Wilbur singled. Thea Brown went in to run for her.

Hannah Swope hit a sacrifice bunt to the pitcher for an out, but it moved Brown to second.

Marly Lillibridge smacked a 3-2 pitch to score Brown. A passed ball sent Lillibridge to second.

One out later, the Comets walked Jenna Drish intentionally.

Nickie Kettler singled in Lillibridge, and Ella Sundberg belted a single.

Grace Passno cleared the bases with a double. Drish, Kettler and Sundberg all scored to put Orion on top 8-5.

In the top of the seventh, with Drish on the mound, the Comets smacked two singles. A fielder’s choice erased the lead runner. With the tying run at the plate and the winning run on deck, Drish struck out them out on 1-2 pitches.

Orion outhit Newman 12-10.

Kettler slammed three singles; Drish, Sundberg and Passno, two each, and Lillibridge, Kenadi Sovey and Wilbur, one apiece.

Passno launched a triple and Drish a double.

Of Orion’s five RBIs, four were credited to Passno and one to Kettler.

Swope pitched two innings, giving up five runs, four earned, on five hits and four bases on balls. She struck out one.

Drish collected the win. In five scoreless innings, she allowed five hits. She issued no walks and struck out 10.

Newman committed two errors and Orion one.

On Monday, May 10, Riverdale topped Orion 3-1 at Charger Field.

The Rams scored all their runs in the third.

Orion got on the board in the sixth. With one out, Lillibridge singled. One out later, Drish singled. Kettler picked up an RBI when she hit into a fielder’s choice that scored Lillibridge.

Each team had five hits. Lillibridge and Drish had two each and Passno one. Passno’s was a double.

Drish absorbed the loss. In seven innings, she was charged with three runs, one earned, on five hits and three walks. She struck out 11.