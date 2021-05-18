Orion wrestlers thrash Titans under the sun

Mindy Carls

A bright sunny Thursday afternoon at Charger Field proved to be perfect for Orion versus Monmouth-Roseville in wrestling.

Yes, wrestling. In order to fit the high-risk sport into the athletic calendar during the pandemic, the Illinois High School Association assigned wrestling to late spring.

So it was that on May 13, the Chargers rolled out the mats on the high jump pad at the west end of Charger Field.

Risers on three sides gave fans a close-up view of Orion thumping Monmouth-Roseville 48-4.

The action started at 160 lbs. with Orion’s Weston Ferry pinning Jay Raymond in 3:58.

Chargers Maddix Moninski (170), Josh Fair (195) and Phillip Dochterman (220) all won by forfeit to give the hosts a 24-0 lead.

At 106, Orion’s Luke Moen needed only 1:04 to pin Lee Haley.

Caden Wegerer won six points for Orion when he pinned 132-lb. Keigler Yoder in 1:38.

Monmouth-Roseville earned its only points with Ashton Anderson’s 11-1 major decision over Nolan Loete in the 154-lb. bout.

At 152 lbs., Noah Schnerre of Orion stuck Gabe Ortiz at 1:50.

