Orion wrestles Knoxville, Mercer County

Mindy Carls

Orion wrestling moved to a 7-0 record with wins over visiting Knoxville and Mercer County on Saturday, May 15.

The Chargers gave up 12 points on forfeits to start the match with the Blue Bullets.

Lightweight Luke Moen started Orion rolling with a 10-1 major decision built on five-point moves in the first and third periods.

Knoxville collected 12 points on forfeits in the next two weight classes for a 24-4 lead. But those were the last points for the visitors.

Caden Wegerer pinned his opponent in 1:58, just two ticks before the end of the first period.

Collin Meisenburg, Nolan Loete and Ethan Moran all earned six points each to give Orion a 24-22 lead over Knoxville.

Noah Schnerre took down his foe in the first period for a 2-0 advantage. After a scoreless second, he started the third in the down position. A penalty, a reversal and two near falls put him up 9-0 for a major decision worth four team points.

Weston Ferry, Maddix Moninski and Phillip Dochterman all received forfeits.

Josh Fair needed only 44 seconds to take down and pin his opponent to wrap up the 56-24 win.

The Chargers also thumped the Mercer County Golden Eagles 42-6.

Fair started the dual with a pin of Ion Willits at 2:41 in the 195-lb. bout. The Charger led 4-1 on two takedowns in the first period. He started the second with a reversal and then applied the stick.

At 220, Dochterman received a forfeit.

MerCo’s 113-lb. Ethan Monson decisioned Moen 5-2.

Wegerer then showed Nieko Martinez the lights at 4:42 in the 132-lb. bout, moving Orion to an 18-3 lead with five bouts to go. In the second period, Wegerer had a three-point near fall, and in the third, he added a reversal and a two-point near fall before making the stick.

Jon Headley of MerCo won the 138-lb. bout 6-4 over Meisenburg.

Nolan Loete (145 lbs.), Schnerre (152) and Ferry (160) all won with forfeits.

At 170, Moninski took down David Neese in the first period, then pinned him 15 seconds into the middle period.