Orion basketball summer camps set

Mindy Carls

Saturday, June 5, is the deadline to register for the Orion girls basketball summer camp, which will be held from Monday, June 7, through Thursday, June 10 at Orion High School.

Boys basketball camp will be from Monday, July 5, through Friday, July 9, at the high school.

Times for girls basketball sessions will be:

• 7 to 9 a.m. for high school players.

• 9 to 10:30 a.m. for sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade players.

• 10:30 a.m. to noon for third- through fifth-grade players.

• Noon to 1 p.m. for first- and second-grade players.

Varsity coaches and players will be at every session. They will stress fundamentals.

Girls who register by June 5 will receive a camp shirt.

Registration forms and checks made payable to Orion Girls Basketball may be mailed to Orion High School, Girls Basketball Camp, 1100 13th Street, Orion IL 61273.

Sessions for boys basketball will be:

• 3 to 5 p.m. Sixth- through eighth-grade players.

• 5:15 to 7 p.m. Third- through fifth-grade players.

High school coaches and players will teach team skills, ballhandling, shooting and defense, and campers will have camps and competitions.

Checks may be made payable to Orion Boys Basketball.

For more information about the boys camp, phone coach Alex Johnson at (309) 738-5450 or send a message to ajohnson@orionschools.us.

For more information about either camp and for registration forms, visit https://www.orionschools.us/district/sports_leagues_and_camps.