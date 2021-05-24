Geneseo athletes sign to play at College level

Claudia Loucks

Eighteen Geneseo High School athletes signed letters of commitment at the recent Signing Day held in the Geneseo Athletic Facility.

Joe Nichols, GHS Athletic Director, introduced the athletes and said, “We are proud of these athletes and their hard work. We know they will be taking a piece of Geneseo with them as they go on to play at the college level.”

-Abbi and Maddi Barickman, twin daughters of John and Kellie Barickman, will play volleyball at North Central College in Naperville.

-Natalie Baumgardner, daughter of Tom and Amanda Baumgardner, will play softball at Millikin University in Decatur.

-Esther Brown, daughter of Jeff and Mindy Brown, will be doing both track and cross country at Elmhurst University in Elmhurst.

-Tanner Burgett, son of Jason and Erica Burgett, will participate in track and field at Augustana College.

-Clay DeBaillie, son of Martin and Lori DeBaillie, is going to wrestle at Augustana College.

-Taylor DeSplinter, daughter of AJ and Carolyn DeSplinter, has signed to play soccer at St. Ambrose University in Davenport.

-Hannah Dunk, daughter of Terry and Jennifer Dunk, will play softball at Elmhurst University.

-Sebastian Einfeldt, son of Amber and Dakota Einfeldt, will bowl at St. Ambrose University.

-Brooke Harms, daughter of Erik and Amanda Harms, signed to play soccer at Black Hawk College.

-Ethan Holke, son of Jeremy and Stacy Holke, will play soccer at St. Ambrose University.

-Robyn Nelms, daughter of Robb and Stacy Nelms, will play softball at Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa.

-Brenna McGuire, daughter of Patrick and Karen McGuire, signed to participate in track and field at Judson University in Elgin.

-PJ Moser, son of Peter and Tamara Moser, will play baseball at Carthage College in Kenosha, Wis.

-William Plumley, son of Marshall and Valerie Plumley, will run cross country and track at Monmouth College.

-Miranda Roemer, daughter of Michael and Carol Roemer, will play golf at the University of Wisconsin, Platteville.

-Mikala Warner, daughter of Steven and Jamie Scott, will play soccer at Black Hawk College.

-Kyle Traphagan, son of Michael and Jenny Traphagan, will play basketball at Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa.