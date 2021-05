Geneseo Boys' Tennis slams Alleman

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo High School Boys’ Tennis Team took a 9-0 victory over Alleman on Thursday, May 20, in Geneseo.

IN SINGLES:

-No. 1 – Mason Miller, GHS, defeated Lincoln Dorsey, Alleman, 6-2 and 6-1.

-No. 2 – Mason Smith, GHS, defeated Nate Hein, Alleman, 6-0 and 6-2.

-No. 3 – Alex Slaymaker, GHS, defeated Dominic Reagan, Alleman, 6-1 and 6-1.

-No. 4 – Samuel Robinson, GHS, defeated Kian Peterson, Alleman, 6-1 and 6-1.

-No. 5 – Thomas Robinson, Geneseo, defeated Sam Maynard, Alleman, 6-1 and 6-2.

-No. 6 – Eric Vergane, Geneseo, defeated Aidan Pasmore, Alleman, 6-0 and 6-2.

IN DOUBLES:

-No. 1 – Mason Miller and Thomas Robinson, Geneseo, defeated Lincoln Dorsey and Kian Peterson, Alleman, 6-3 and 6-1.

-No. 2 – Mason Smith and Alex Slaymaker, Geneseo, defeated Dominic Reagan and Nate Hein, Alleman, 6-0 and 6-2.

-No. 3 – Samuel Robinson and Conner Nelson, Geneseo, defeated Sam Maynard and Caleb Habel, Alleman, 6-1 and 6-1.