Geneseo Girls' track wins WB6 Conference

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo Girls’ Track Team took first place in the recent Western Big 6 Conference Track Meet in Quincy. Geneseo took championship honors winning the met with 190 team points, with United Township High School in second place with 129 points.

Geneseo had three individual conference champions and three relay conference champions:

INDIVIDUALS:

-Ali Rapps – 100m hurdles - 15.07 and 300m hurdles 46.23.

-Annie Wirth – long jump - 5.29m.

RELAY CHAMPIONS:

- 4x100 m relay, 49.56 – Addison Pischke, Annie Wirth, Alison Bowers and Ali Raps.

- 4x400m relay, 4:08.52 – Addison Pischke, Alison Bowers, Annie Wirth and Ali Rapps.

-4x800m relay, 10:17.44 – Avery Magerkurth, Jaide Flowers, Phoebe Shoemaker and Esther Brown.

TOP 6 FINISHERS IN EVENTS 7 SCORING TEAM POINTS:

-100 – Alison Bowers, third, Addison Pischke, fourth.

-200 – Phoebe Shoemaker, fourth.

-400 – Sierra Krueger, second, and Joselyn Reisner, third.

-800 – Esther Brown, third.

-1600 – Esther Brown, fifth.

-100m hurdles – Brooke Boone, fourth.

-300m hurdles – Brooke Boone, second.

-4x200m relay – Addison Pischke, Alexa Jolly, Phoebe Shoemaker, Alison Bowers, second.

-shot put – Brenna McGuire, second; Drayana DeBoef, fifth.

-discus – Maddi Barickman, third; Olivia Marshall, fourth, and Allie Mackey, sixth.

-high jump – Annie Wirth, second, and Jillian Beneke, sixth.

-pole vault – Evie Wilson, second; Hannah Rakestraw, third; and Grace Girten, fourth.