Geneseo wrestlers lose tough battle with Moline

The Geneseo wrestlers are learning, and that is what Coach Jon Murray hopes happened in his team’s recent loss to Moline.

It was a much needed higher level of competition that we’ve had so far this season,” Murray said. “Although it’s tough to take a loss, it was a good learning experience for development.”

THE RESULTS: GENESEO - 26 – MOLINE– 44

-120 lbs. – Carson Raya, Geneseo, defeated Carmelo Cruz, Moline, decision 5-2.

-126 lbs. – Alec Schmacht, Moline, defeated Jack Snyder, Geneseo, fall 1:02.

-132 lbs. - Charles Farmer, Moline, defeated Bennett Kreiner, Geneseo, fall 0:50.

-138 lbs. - Kole Brower, Moline, defeated Bryce Bealer, Geneseo, fall 1:14.

-145 lbs. – Noah Tappa, Moline, defeated Logan Tuggle, Geneseo, tech fall 24-6.

-152 lbs. – Anthony Montez, Geneseo, defeated Zack Schultz, Moline, maj. dec 9-0.

-160 lbs. – Bruce Moore, Geneseo, defeated Jaxon Slankard, Moline, fall 3:11.

-170 lbs. – Clay DeBaillie, Geneseo, defeated Pablo Perez, Moline, fall 3:11.

-182 lbs. – Deanthony Parker, Moline, defeated Landon Shoemaker, fall 2:30.

-195 lbs. – James Soliz, Moline, defeated Harrison Neumann, Geneseo, decision 7-2.

-220 lbs. – Tim Stohl, Geneseo, Garrett Meyers, Moline, fall 2:43.

-285 lbs. – Levi Neumann, Geneseo, defeated Aidan Lewis, Moline, decision 5-1.