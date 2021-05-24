Geneseo's Lauren Johnson brings win for Lady Leafs over Alleman

Claudia Loucks

Geneseo’s Lauren Johnsen drove in four runs on two hits to lead the Lady Leafs to a 10-1 victory against Alleman in a doubleheader match on May 20.

When runners were on base, Johnsen drove in runs on a double and in the second and a single in the fifth.

Lady Leafs Varsity opened up scoring in the first inning, when Robyn Nelms doubled on a 1-0 count, scoring two runs.

Geneseo put up four runs in a big fifth inning, thanks to singles by Morgan Snell and Johnsen and a double by Natalie Baumgardner.

Anna Narup was the winning pitcher for the Lady Leafs. The hurler lasted seven innings, allowing five hits and one run while striking out five.

Geneseo totaled 12 hits in the game. Payton Stohl, Nelms, Baumgardner, Johnsen and Jaelyn Lambin each racked up multiple hits. Lambin, Johnsen, Baumgardner, Nelms and Stohl each had two hits to lead the Lady Leafs.

Geneseo did not commit a single error in the field and Nelms had the most chances in the field with nine