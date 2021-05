Knoxville girls edge Orion track

Mindy Carls

The Knoxville girls edged Orion by four points in track and field on Friday, May 21, at Charger Field.

Knoxville finished with 84 points, Orion with 80 and Ridgewood, 63.

Ridgewood topped the boys division with 88 points, while Knoxville tallied 53, Orion 50 and Abingdon-Avon 5.

Orion girls results were:

100-meter dash (camera did not capture times for first heat) — 3rd, Emily Hickerson 14.57. 6th, Te’Kail Barnes 15.00. 7th, Katie Christensen 15.32. 8th, Bella Traman 15.32. 9th, Kylee Hanson 15.63. 10th, Latavia Hardwick 15.87.

200 dash (camera did not capture times for first heat) — 1st, Avery Noble 29.03. 6th, Lily Laws 31.55. 8th, Barnes 32.04.

400 dash — 1st, Hickerson 1:09.66. 3rd, Melaina Meisenburg 1:13.27.

800 run — 1st, Olivia Thomsen 2:29.23. 4th, Maryn Bollinger 2:39.26.

1600 run — 1st, Thomsen 5:47.96. 8th, Maggie Nedved 8:10.35.

3200 run — 2nd, Kiliegh Burge 14:34.74. 4th, Hayley VanDuyne 15:42.56.

100 hurdles — 2nd, Laws 19.11. 3rd, Delaney Taets 19.43.

300 hurdles — 2nd, Burge 58.74. 3rd, Moen 59.91.

400 relay — 2nd, Orion A (Laws, Christensen, Taets, Noble) 55.26. 3rd, Orion B (Hardwick, Hanson, Barnes, Kennedy Ketron) 59.93.

800 relay — 2nd, Orion A (Hardwick, Hanson, Barnes, Ketron) 2:07.37.

1600 relay — 2nd, Orion A (Bollinger, Meisenburg, Hickerson, Christensen) 4:49.12. 4th, Orion B (Moen, Ketron, Mackinzie Washburn, Taets) 4:54.59.

3200 relay — 2nd, Orion A (Bollinger, Moen, Meisenburg, Thomsen) 10:50.43.

High jump — 5th, Washburn 1.37m (4-6). 7th, Traman 1.27m (4-2).

Triple jump — 1st, Taets 8.87m (29-1.25). 3rd, Christensen 8.15m (26-8.75).

Shot put — 4th, Abby Bindewald 6.75m (22-1.75).

Discus throw — 2nd, Bindewald 21.31m (69-11).

Results for Orion boys were:

100-meter dash — 4th, Josh Spranger 12.52. 6th, Cole Kimball 12.69. 10th, Brody Straw 14.00.

200 dash — 1st, Kimball 25.22. 5th, Luciano Bradley 26.54.

800 run — 4th, Eric Thorndyke 2:28.53. 5th, Gus Nedved 2:29.23.

1600 run — 2nd, Kade Scharpman 5:29.72. 6th, Collin Meisenburg 5:38.01. 8th, Nedved 5:54.00. 9th, Thorndyke 5:54.27. 10th, Tate Schneider, 5:56.82.

3200 run — 2nd, Meisenburg 11:41.93. 3rd, Schneider 13.45.86.

800 relay — 2nd, Orion A (Spranger, Kimball, Nathan Monzon, Bradley) 1:39.91.

3200 relay — 1st, Orion A (Eli Kayser, Bradley, Scharpman, Monzon) 9:17.13.

High jump — 2nd, Nedved 1.52m (4-11.75).

Shot put — 1st, Spranger 13.23m (43-4.75). 4th, Shaw Ringier 10.07m (33-0.50). 7th, Brody Straw 8.03m (25-4).

Discus throw — 1st, Spranger 38.95m (127-9.50). 3rd, Ringier 27.95m (91-8.25). 7th, Straw 17.14m (56-2.75)