Lady Leafs defeat Sterling

Claudia Loucks

The Lady Leafs softball team defeated Sterling 12-3 on May 19 after taking the lead late in the game. It was a tie ball game at 3-3 with Geneseo Varsity batting in the top of the 5th inning when Natalie Baumgardner hit a solo homer.

Geneseo’s Varsity players scored eight runs in the 5th inning. The offensive onslaught came from singles by Morgan Snell, Baumgardner and Payton Stohl, home runs by Baumgardner and Drayana DeBoef, and a double by Jaelyn Lambin.

The Lady Leafs Varsity had 10 hits in the game with Anna Narup, Lambin, Snell and Baumgardner all managing multiple hits, each managed two hits to lead the Leafs.