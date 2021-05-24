Orion volleyball, softball camps set for June

Mindy Carls

To ensure receiving a camp shirt, girls need to register for the Orion Softball Camp by Monday, June 7.

For the Orion Volleyball Camp, the registration deadline is Friday, June 11.

Softball camp for girls from third through eighth grade will be from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 14, through Friday, June 17, at the Orion High School softball diamond.

The rain location will be the high school gym, where the girls will need to ear indoor shoes and a face mask.

High school coaches and players will instruct campers.

To register, send checks made payable to Orion Softball and completed forms to Orion High School, c/o Orion Softball, 1100 13th Street, Orion IL 61273.

For more information, phone coach Sarah Frenell at (309) 798-6812.

Dates and times for volleyball camp are:

• 8 to 10 a.m. Monday, June 21, through Thursday, June 24, for high school players.

• 10 a.m. to noon Monday, June 21, and Tuesday, June 22, for third through fifth graders.

• 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, June 23, and Thursday, June 24, for sixth through eighth graders.

All sessions are in the OHS gym. High school coaches and players will work with the girls.

Campers should wear shorts, T-shirts and gym shoes. For their own safety, they cannot wear watches or jewelry.

Girls should bring their own water bottles because the water fountains are closed.

COVID-19 and IHSA rules were in effect when camp flyers were prepared. Plans to limit access to the building to participants, who were to have temperature checks and symptom screens at the door.

To register, make checks payable to Orion Volleyball and send them with completed registration forms to Orion High School, Attn. VB Camp, 1100 13th Street, Orion IL 61273.

Campers may register after June 11 but will not receive camp shirts.

For information about volleyball camp, phone coach Sydney Adams at (309) 235-4420.

For more information about either camp and for registration forms, visit https://www.orionschools.us/district/sports_leagues_and_camps.