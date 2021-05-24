Ridgewood Roundup

Tom Akers

Vikings Run in Rock Island

The Cambridge Jr. High Track Teams travelled to Rock Island High School on May 12th for a triangular meet with Rock Island Edison and Rock Island Washington. The girls seventh grade continued to roll with a plethora of first place finishes including Jolene Blackert in the 200m, Luca Veloz in the 400m dash, Emily Downing in both the 800m and 1600m runs, Addie Jewett in the 100m hurdles, Addie Little in the shot put and Ellie Doubet in the discuss.

Lucas Harrell and Taber Swanson finished one, two in the 100m hurdles and the long jump. Blake Janson won the long jump, while Gage Maness and Austin Woodbury won the discus and the shot put respectively.

Complete results. Individual running events. 100m dash. Girls. 7th. 2nd, Luca Veloz 14.78. 3rd, 6th, Tori Reed 16.03. 11th, Ava Salazar 17.44. 15th, Reanna McMeekan 18.40. 16th Isabella Jewett 19.59. Boys. 7th. 3rd, Blake Janson 14.80. 8th. 4th, Lucas Harrell 15.15. 200m dash. Girls. 7th. 1st, Jolene Blackert 30.53. 3rd, Ellie Doubet 32.45. 6th, Tori Reed 33.56. Boys. 7th. 3rd. Janson 31.24. 8th. Taber Swanson 32.98. 400m dash. Girls. 7th Grade. 1st, Veloz 1:12. 3rd, Addie Jewett 1:14. 5th, Salazar 1:21. 800m run. Girls. 7th Grade. 1st, Downing 2:33. Boys. 7th Grade. 5th, Evan Akers 4:05. 1600m run. Girls. 7th. 1st, Downing 5:33. 2nd, VandeKemp 6:07. Boys. 7th Grade. 5th, Akers 8:39. 8th Grade. 3rd, Swanson 6:18. 100m hurdles. Girls. 7th. 1st, A. Jewett 19.95. 2nd, Doubet 20.76. Boys. 7th grade.. 3rd, Janson 20.62. 8th Grade. 1st, Harrell 19.66. 2nd, Swanson 21.43. Team running events. 4x100m relay. Girls. 7th. 1st, A. Jewett, Doubet, Blackert, Veloz 1:00. 4th, Chloe Pfeiffer, Millie Dzekunskas, McMeekan, I. Jewett 1:11. 5th, Kenley Medley, Emma Miller, Addie Little, Harper Little 1:20. 4x200m relay. Girls 7th. 1st, Pfeiffer, Dzekunskas, Haylee Bennett, VandeKemp 2:27. 2nd, Medley, Miller, A. Little, H. Little 2:42. 4x400m relay. Girls. 7th. 1st, Jewett, Veloz, Salazar, Downing 4:56. 2nd, Pfeiffer, Dzekunskas, Bennett, VandeKemp 5:44. Field Events. Long Jump. Girls. 1st, Downing 3.82m. 2nd, Dzekunskas 3.32m, 4th, McMeekan 3.28m, 5th VandeKemp 3.26. 5th, Salazar 3.26m.. 9th, I. Jewett 2.76m. Boys. 7th Grade. 1st, Janson 4.51m. 4th, Akers 3.01. 8th Grade. 1st, Swanson 4.00. 2nd, Harrell 3.69. Shot Put. Girls. 7th Grade. 1st, A. Little 6.03m. 3rd, Miller 5.65m. 4th, H. Little 5.46m. 5th, Blackert 5.43m. Boys. 7th Grade. 1st, Austin Woodbury 3.75m. 8th Grade. 2nd, Gage Maness 7.59m. Discus. Girls. 7th Grade. 1st, Doubet 20.49m. 2nd, Blackert 20.16m. 6th, Miller 13.89m. 7th, H. Little 13.51m. 9th, A. Little 13.00. 10th, Medley 10.92m. Boys. 7th Grade. 1st, Woodbury 11.70m. 8th Grade. 1st, Maness 24.30m.

Junior High Race in Wethersfield

The Cambridge Junior High Track team travelled to Wethersfield for a quadrangular meet on Wednesday, May 19th. The seventh grade girls team continued to roll along notching 85 team points to take first place, the eighth grade team finished in fourth place. Jolene Blackert, Addie Jewett, and Luca Veloz finished one, two, and three in the 200m dash. Veloz won the 100m dash and Jewett won the 100m hurdles. Other top finishers include Emily Downing in the 400m dash and 800m run, Jana VandeKemp in the 1600m run, Ellie Doubet in the discus, and Millie Dzunkskas won the long jump.

The boys seventh grade team took third place with 15.5 points with the eighth grade finishing in third place. Taber Swanson won the eighth grade 1600m run and Blake Janson took second place in the 200m dash and the 110 hurdles.

Complete results. Individual running events. 100m dash. Girls. 7th. 1st, Luca Veloz 14.62. 3rd, 6th, Tori Reed 15.96. 8th, Millie Dzekunskas 16.36. 10th, Ava Salazar 16.586. 13th, Chloe Pfeiffer 16.85. 8th. 8th, Isabella Jewett 19.03. Boys. 7th. 6th, Blake Janson 15.06. 8th. 3rd, Lucas Harrell 14.85. 200m dash. Girls. 7th. 1st, Jolene Blackert 30.33. 2nd, Addie Jewett 31.38. 3rd, Luca Veloz 31.39. 5th, Ellie Doubet 32.74. 10th, Tori Reed 34.39. Boys. 7th. 2nd, Janson 31.51. 8th. 3rd, Harrell 31.01. 4th, Taber Swanson 32.43. 400m dash. Girls. 7th Grade. 1st, Emily Downing 1:09. 3rd, Jana VandeKemp 1:16. 800m run. Girls. 7th Grade. 1st, Downing 2:44. 4th, Addison Stone 3:14. Boys. 7th Grade. 7th, Evan Akers 4:19. 1600m run. Girls. 7th. 1st, VandeKemp 6:20. Boys. 7th Grade. 3rd, Akers 9:29. 8th Grade. 1st, Swanson 6:15. 100m hurdles. Girls. 7th. 1st, A. Jewett 19.61. 2nd, Doubet 20.75. 110m hurdles. Boys. 7th grade.. 2nd, Janson 21.90. 8th Grade. 2nd, Harrell 19.57. 4th, Swanson 22.49.Team running events. 4x100m relay. Girls. 7th. 3rd, A. Jewett, Chloe Pfeiffer, Dzkunskas, McMeekan 1:07. 4th, Addie Little, Emma Miller, Kenley Medley, Harper Little 1:20. 4x200m relay. Girls 7th. 1st, Reed, Doubet, Blackert, Veloz 2:08. 4th, A. Jewett, Salazar, Pfeiffer, Dzekunskas 2:27. 4x400m relay. Girls. 7th. 2nd, Blackert, Veloz, VandeKemp, Downing 5:06. 3rd, A. Jewett, Salazar, Pfeiffer, Dzekunskas 5:25. Field Events. Long Jump. Girls. 1st, Dzekunskas 11-09.5, 3rd, Salazar 11-05.50. 4th, Downing 11-01.50. 8th, McMeekan 9-10. 8th. 9th, I. Jewett 8-05. Boys. 7th Grade. 3rd, Janson 14.08. 12th, Akers 9-00. 8th Grade. 4th, Harrell 12-10. 6th, Swanson 12-08. Shot Put. Girls. 7th Grade. 3rd, A. Little 20-09.50. 6th, H. Little 18-04.50. 7th, Miller 16-06.50. 8th. 6th, Medley 14-05. Boys. 7th Grade. 9th, Austin Woodbury 12-09. 8th Grade. 5th, Gage Maness 24-00. Discus. Girls. 7th Grade. 1st, Doubet 64-04.50. 2nd, Blackert 64-02. 3rd, A. Little 57-04.50 9th, Miller 42-06. 12th, H. Little 39-03.50. 8th. 4th, Medley 39-07.50. Boys. 7th Grade. 7th, Woodbury 47-03. 8th Grade. 4th, Maness 75-10.

Red Storm Sweep Spartans

While the rain slowed down the baseball season, the Spartans were right back at it on Thursday, May 20th in a LTC matchup with United. The Red Storm put up eight runs in both games winning the first game 8-3 and the second game of the double header 8-5.

Ridgewood found themselves in the hole 5-0 before their offense got into game one. In the bottom of the sixth catcher Ganon Greenman drove Colton Stahl in with a single to put Ridgewood on the board, Greenman would score on an Alex White sacrifice fly to cut the United lead to 5-2. Greenman was three for four on the day with one rbi while Stahl was one for four with an rbi. The other Ridgewood run came in the bottom of the seventh when Keagan Hixson scored after reaching the basepaths with a double.

Colton Stahl took the loss for Ridgewood going four innings while allowing three runs off of one hit with four strikeouts and two walks. Alex White came on in relief allowing two runs off of one hit while walking two and striking out one.

The Red Storm jumped on Jarrett Lund, the Ridgewood starting pitcher in the first inning of the second game of the double header. United put up five runs off of five hits including a homerun in the first inning. Lund went just one and two thirds innings allowing seven hits while walking one and striking out two.

The Spartans were able to answer in the bottom of the third when Ganon Greenman sent a three run homerun over the fence. Ridgewood would score two more runs in the inning. Greenman was two for four with three rbi’s in the game.

United took the lead for good in their half of the sixth inning off of reliever Garrett Vincent who had come on in the fifth inning. The Red Storm knocked in three runs off of Vincent who took the loss for Ridgewood allowing three runs off of four hits and striking out two.

United Takes Two from Spartans

The Ridgewood Spartans softball team hosted United in a doubleheader in LTC action Thursday, May 20th. The Spartans lost in the seventh inning of the first game falling 8-6 and saw United pull away in five innings in the second game 11-1.

Ridgewood took an early lead in the first game with a Hallica Warren-Anderson homerun in the bottom of the second inning to go up 2-0. Warren-Anderson was three for three in the game with two rbi’s. United tied the game in the top of the third with three singles off of starting pitcher Brooke Jackson. Jackson went three innings allowing three runs off of four hits while walking three and striking out four.

United’s big inning was the top of the fourth off of reliever Mackenzie Brown who took over after Jackson walked the leadoff hitter. The Red Storm took advantage of

three walks, an error, and a double to plate four runs to go ahead 6-2. Brown went four innings allowing five hits while striking out one and walking two.

The Spartans managed to tie the game in the bottom of the sixth when Kendall Lewis was driven in by Brooke Jones, Lewis tripled to lead off the inning. Jones would score to tie the game going into the seventh inning but United plated two runs to get the late inning win. Lewis was one for three while Taylor Pace and Becca Lindsey were each two for four.

Game two was all Red Storm, scoring two runs in the top of the first inning off of starting pitcher Mya Brown. Brown took the loss going four innings while allowing eight runs off of seven hits while walking five and striking out four.

The Spartans' lone run came on a sacrifice fly by Sarya DeLeon-Harreld which scored Kendall Lewis who had reached on a double. Lewis was two for three while DeLeon-Harreld was one for two. United’s big inning came in the fifth inning when they plated seven runs off of three walks and four singles to get the nightcap win.

Spartans Blow out Wildcats

There’s nothing better for a team who suffered a couple of tough losses than a big win and that was what was on the menu for the Ridgewood Spartans Friday, May 21st in Galva. The Spartans scored in four of the five innings on their way to the 17-2 win in LTC play.

Kendall Lewis set the tone for the game with a lead off homerun in the top of the first as the Spartans had three hits and a walk to plate five runs in the top of the inning. The Spartans would score one in the second, three in the third, and eight in the fifth.

Meanwhile, Mackenzie Brown held the Wildcats scoreless until the bottom of the fourth. The senior right hander went the complete five innings allowing six hits while striking out five and walking none.

In the fifth inning, the Spartans took advantage of a walk with a single to put two runners on for Brooke Jackson who hit the second of her two doubles on the day, a two run double, Jackson was three for four with three rbi’s. The inning was capped off by a three run home run by Mya Brown to break the game wide open. Brown was two for two in the Spartan win.

Wildcat Errors Give Ridgewood the Win

The Galva Wildcats put up eight errors in their LTC matchup with the Ridgewood Spartans on Friday, May 21st. The Spartans took full advantage of the mistakes battering the Wildcats 17-0 to get the win in three innings.

Things started rough for Galva in the opening frame, allowing three Spartan walks along with singles by Jarrett Lund, Hunter Meirhaeghe, and Payton Catour. The Spartans led 5-0 at the end of the first. Two errors, three walks, and a hit batter gave

Ridgewood five more runs in the second but the game was broken open with a seven run third inning highlighted by a two rbi double by Mitchell Brooks.

Junior left hander Keagan Hixson got the win for Ridgewood, Hixson went three innings allowing just one hit while striking out eight.

Ridgewood Competes in Dale Collis Invitational

The Ridgewood Spartans saw first place finishes from Kendra Downing in the 800m run along with three relay teams taking the top spot in the Dale Collis Invitational on Wednesday, May 19th in Galva. Both 4x800m relays won along with the 4x400m relay.

Complete results. Individual running events. 100m dash. Girls. 3rd, Anna Paul 13.52. 4th, Lauren Anderson 14.15. 10th, Maddie Harrell 17.39. 11th, Ellie Keever 17.83. Boys. 3rd, Alec Noyd 12.46. 4th, Meric Veloz 12.50. 6th, Lukas Maness 12.63. 8th, Taylor Snook 13.11. 200m dash. Girls. 4th, Anderson 29.78. 10th, Maddie Harrell 38.07. 11th, Keever 38.78. Boys. 4th, Ryan Francis 25.78. 5th, Veloz 27.13. 8th, Preston Moriarity 27.96. 10th, Alex Wittmeyer 28.38. 400m dash. Girls. 5th, Summer Moore 1:20. 6th, Harrell 1:30. Boys. 3rd, Kessinger 56.46. 4th, Francis 56.68. 6th, Snook 59.99. 7th, Moriarity 1:02. 800m run. Girls. 1st, Kendra Downing 2:32. 6th, Olivia Williams 3:46. Boys. 2nd, Nick Janson 2:12. 6th, Matt VanHyfte 2:29. 9th, Jack Jewett 2:53. 1600m run. Girls. 2nd, Miranda Reed 5:46. 8th, Ruth Losey 7:28. Boys. 2nd, Janson 5:00. 7th, Kaden Larson 5:31. 9th, Jager Samuelson 6:32. 3200m run. Girls. 2nd, Mollie Bennett 15:08. 4th, Cassie Mayer 16:38. Boys. 4th, Joe Keever 13:41. 100m hurdles. Girls. 3rd, Sami Ehlers 24.11. 300m hurdles. 3rd, Messerly 56.95. Boys. 4th, Aaron Gotthardt 52.68. 5th, Sam Petrie 53.13. Team running events. 4x100m relay. Boys. 3rd, Kessinger, Nodine, Maness, Veloz 49.38. 4x200m relay. Boys. 3rd, Maness, Nodine, Noyd, Wittmeyer 1:44. 4x400m relay. Girls. 1st, Bennett, Paul, Downing, Reed 4:57. 4x800m relay. Girls. 1st, Anderson, Messerly, Downing, Reed 11:18. Boys. 1st, VanHyfte, Larson, Petrie, Samuelson 10:27. Field Events. High Jump. Girls. 2nd, Anderson 5-02. 4th, Messerly 4-06. 5th, Bella Paul 4-02. Long Jump. Girls. 2nd, Moore 4.41m. 5th, Harrell 3.70m. Boys. 4th, Nodine 5.84m. 6th, Petrie 5.66. 7th, Wittmeyer 5.57m. 10th, Snook 4.99m. Triple Jump. Boys. 2nd, VanHyfte 38-11. 3rd, Gotthardt 38-10. Shot Put. Girls. 4th, Hannah Maher 7.5m. Boys. 2nd, DJ VanHouten 11.68m. 11th Samuelson 8.25m. 13th, Jack Jewett 23-03. 14th, Jay Harrell 18-09.5. Discus. Girls. 3rd, Maher 25.18m. Boys. 3rd, VanHouten 27.90. 8th, Jewett 24.46. 12th, Jay Harrell 12.5.

Spartans Take Top Honors in Orion

The Ridgewood Spartans saw seven first place finishes in Friday, May 21st’s meet in Orion. Ridgewood topped the host Chargers 96 to 57 to win the team event, Knoxville finished third with 53 points. Nick Janson had two first place finishes in the 1600m and 3200m runs to lead the Spartans.

Miranda Reed beat her one week old school record in the 3200m topping her previous time by 24 seconds finishing in 12:23. Kendra Downing set a new school record in the 800m run with a time of 2:29, the previous record was held by Megan Reed in 2013. The girls finished third with 73 points, Orion won the meet with 86 points while Knoxville finished in second place with 84 points.

Complete results. Individual running events. 100m dash. Girls. 1st, Anna Paul 13.71. Boys. 2nd, Meric Veloz 12.32. 5th, Alec Noyd 12.55. 7th, Lukas Maness 12.75. 200m dash. Girls. 2nd, Anderson 29.65. Boys. 2nd, Noyd 25.34. 3rd, Veloz 25.78. 4th, Taylor Snook 26.24. 6th, Preston Moriarity 27.78. 400m dash. Girls. 2nd, Kendra Downing 1:11. 4th, Summer Moore 1:22. 5th, Olivia Williams 1:23. Boys. 1st, Ryan Francis 56.54. 2nd, Kessinger 56.97. 3rd, Snook 59.65. 4th, Moriarity 1:02. 8th, Jay Harrell 1:50. 800m run. Girls. 2nd, Downing 2:29. 8th, Williams 3:48. Boys. 2nd, Matt VanHyfte 2:25. 3rd, Kaden Larson 2:26. 8th, Jager Samuelson 2:37. 8th, Jack Jewett 2:37. 1600m run. Girls. 2nd, Miranda Reed 5:53. 6th, Mollie Bennett 6:53. 7th, Ruth Losey 7:01. Boys. 1st, Janson 5:04. 4th, Larson 5:30. 7th, VanHyfte 5:43. 3200m run. Girls. 1st, Reed 12:23. 3rd, Bennett 14:54. 5th, Cassie Mayer 15:44. Boys. 1st, Janson 11:26. 4th, Joe Keever 14:45. 100m hurdles. Girls. 4th, Sami Ehlers 24.36. 300m hurdles. 1st, Kira Messerly 56.23. Boys. 1st, Aaron Gotthardt 51.63. Team running events. 4x100m relay. Boys. 2nd, Kessinger, Maness, Nodine, Veloz 48.53. 4x400m relay. Girls. 3rd, Bennett, A. Paul, Downing, Reed 4:51. Boys. 1st, Francis, Kessinger, Maness, Nodine 3:54. Field Events. High Jump. Girls. 1st, Anderson 1.52m. 4th, Messerly 1.42m. 6th, Bella Paul 1.32m. Long Jump. Girls. 2nd, Anderson 4.46m. Moore 4.00m. 5th, Maddie Harrell 3.35m. Boys. 1st, Nodine 5.39m. 2nd, Wittmeyer 5.07m. 5th, Snook 4.06m. Triple Jump. Boys. 1st, VanHyfte 11.27m. 2nd, Gotthardt 10.75m. 3rd, Keever 10.03m. Shot Put. Girls. 1st, Hannah Maher 8.02m. Boys. 5th, DJ VanHouten 9.98m. 6th Samuelson 8.06m. 8th, Jewett 7.57m. 9th, Harrell 6.37m. Discus. Girls. 1st, Maher 27.15m. Boys. 4th, VanHouten 27.63 5th, Jewett 21.46. 8th, Harrell 16.75.

Spartans Sweep Princes

The Ridgewood Spartans travelled to Princeville for a doubleheader in LTC play Saturday, May 22nd. The Spartans blew the first game open in the top of the sixth as

Colton Stahl drove in two runs with a single that opened the floodgates for the Spartans. Ridgewood would put up eleven runs in the last two innings to win 12-2.

Princeville took an early 1-0 lead over Ridgewood in the bottom of the first inning off of Jarrett Lund who took the mound. The score stood until the top of the fifth inning when Ridgewood tied the game up at one apiece. After Stahl started the four run sixth, Lund exited with a no decision in the bottom of the sixth having gone five and a third innings allowing two runs off of two hits with three walks and three strikeouts.

The Spartans blew the game open in the seventh with three doubles, two back to back courtesy of Alex White and Brendan Allen, which put up seven runs in the inning giving Ridegewood the 12-2 win.

The second game was all Spartans as they put up runs in all five innings on their way to a 24 to 6 win to sweep the Princes. The Spartans had sixteen hits while taking advantage of nine errors from Princeville. Hunter Meirhaeghe belted three hits in four at bats while driving in five. Jarrett Lund was two for four with a double, Brandan Allen was also two for four with an rbi while Ganon went one for two with two rbi’s.

Alex White went all five innings on the mound allowing six runs off of seven hits while striking out six.