Geneseo's Malakai Schaad breaks school pole vault record

Claudia Loucks

Geneseo’s boys’ head track and field coach Matt Deets said the biggest accomplishment from the Rock Island Boys’ Quad meet was Malakai Schaad jumping a new school record of 15 feet, 6 inches, and just missing 16 ft.

Rock Island won the team meet with 96 points; Galesburg finished second with 81 points; Geneseo came in third with 61.5 and Alleman placed fourth with 27.5.

Coach Deets said, “The meet was our first meet with higher temperatures this year and that greatly affected our performances in the meet. After having a meet on Thursday, many of our athletes only competed in one or two events.”

The 4x200 relay team ran a season best time of 1:34.87 and the GHS distance team also finished well with Justin Johnson and Eli DeBrock going for third and fourth place and both athletes running personal best times with DeBrock finishing under 5:00 for the first time.