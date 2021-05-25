O-S kickers outscore Mon-Rose, Mendota

Mindy Carls

Orion-Sherrard cut down Monmouth-Roseville 7-0 on Wednesday, May 19, at Charger Field.

Three days later, the Chargers ran over the visiting Mendota Trojans 3-1.

In Wednesday’s game, Lily Moen scored a hat trick with goals in the 27th, 32nd and 42nd minutes. and added an assist.

Olivia Thomsen added two goals in the third and 15th minutes. Mariah Meyers in the 46th minute and Miriam Clarke in the 49th minute added one goal each.

Meyers, Clarke and Moen had one assist each.

Orion-Sherrard had 16 shots. Six were credited to Clarke, five to Moen, two to Zoe Larkins and Thomsen, and one to Meyers.

Mon-Rose had two.

United collected 37 steals. Larkins had nine; Kaitlyn Greenwood, seven; Meyers, five; Clarke, four; James, Addison Szymborski and Ashley Schmoll, three; Samantha Avila, two, and Moen, one.

The Titans had four steals.

Orion-Sherrard’s keeper Jennie Abbott had one save. The Mon-Rose keepers, Viviana Serna and Brooke Kane, made five saves between them.

United had three corners, two fouls and two offside calls. Mon-Rose was charged with four fouls.

On Saturday, Moen scored off a ball from Clarke in the 15th minute.

In the 34th minute, James fed the ball to Clarke for a 2-0 lead.

Clarke converted a ball from Meyers for a goal in the 60th minute.

Mendota scored its only goal in the 77th minute.

Orion-Sherrard players took 36 shots. Clarke fired off 12; Moen, nine; Rokia Clauss, seven; Meyers, four; Larkins, three, and James, one. Mendota tallied 16.

United’s defense dominated the match with 100 steals. Schmoll made 16; James and Clarke, 13 apiece; Meyers and Larkins, 12 each; Gabby Sharer and Thomsen, eight apiece; Samantha Avila and Greenwood, five each; Moen and Clauss, three apiece, and Szymborski, two.

Mendota had eight steals.

The Trojan keeper was Eli Avila. Abbott had five saves, and Mendota had seven.

Orion-Sherrard was flagged for four fouls. Mendota had two corners, five fouls and two offside calls.