Orion matmen win two of three

Mindy Carls

Orion wrestlers collected wins over Rockridge on Tuesday, May 18, and Monmouth United on Wednesday, May 19.

The Chargers topped the Rockets 34-18 in Orion and the Red Storm 48-9 at Riverdale High School in Port Byron.

Before taking on United on May 19, the Orion boys suffered a 46-30 loss to Riverdale. It was the first defeat of the season for Orion, which finished the week with a 10-1 record.

Hosting Rockridge, Orion got its first points with Luke Moen’s pin of 120-lb. Nick Schmook at 3:31.

The Charger 132-pounder, Caden Wegerer, decisioned Caleb Leaich 9-2.

At 138 lbs., Collin Meisenburg defeated Tyler Morrisey on an 11-3 major decision.

Reece Finch of Rockridge decisioned Noah Schnerre 3-1 at 152 lbs.

Orion’s Weston Ferry won the 160-lb. bout with Peyton Locke on a 5-1 decision.

At 170 lbs., Charger Maddix Moninski pinned Alex Zarlatanes in 56 seconds.

Rocket Colby Lape won at 195 lbs., with a 9-7 decision over Phillip Dochterman.

Orion’s Josh Fair pinned 220-lb. Donavin Martinez in 45 seconds.

Charger Nolan Loete won by forfeit at 145 lbs., while Rockets Hunter Locke (182) and Connor Schaefer (285) earned points through forfeits.

After Moninski (182) and Fair (195) won by forfeits in the Riverdale match, Orion had a 12-0 lead.

Bryan Caves, the reigning state champion at 220 lbs., pinned Dochterman in 47 seconds.

Riverdale pulled ahead 18-12 when Shane Ohaver (285) and Tharren Jacobs (106) won by forfeit.

At 113 lbs., Moen gave up a takedown to Thad Jacobs in the first period, but then scored a reversal. As the second period began, Moen was the down wrestler. He reversed Jacobs for a 4-2 lead. The third period started with the wrestlers on their feet. Moen got a takedown to secure a 6-2 win that left Orion three points back at 18-15.

Rams Mitch Hasenour (120) and Corbin Woodworth (126) won by forfeit to take a 30-15 lead over the Chargers.

At 132, Brock Smith of Riverdale pinned Wegerer at 1:06.

Collin Altensey, Riverdale’s 138-pounder, won by a 12-0 major decision over Meisenburg.

Ram Alex Watson pinned 145-lb. Loete in 39 seconds.

The 152-lb. bout ended with Schnerre claiming a 7-2 decision over Eli Hinde. Schnerre had three takedowns and an escape.

Orion notched big points in the final two bouts. Ferry (160) pinned Zach Bradley in 4:49, and Talen Rodney (170) rolled won by forfeit.

The dual with United went quickly.

At 132 lbs., Wegerer pinned Ty Lafferty in a minute flat. Wrestling at 160 lbs., Ferry pinned Hunter Austin in 54 seconds. Moninski rolled 170-lb. Deven Bushong at 3:50.

Chargers winning by forfeit were Fair (195), Dochterman (220), Moen (113), Loete (145) and Schnerre (152).

United won two weight classes. Jake McElwee (138) decisioned Meisenburg. Parker Cassidy (285) won by forfeit.