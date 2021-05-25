Orion Softball beats Alleman

Mindy Carls

A little rain on Wednesday, May 19, didn’t bother the Orion Chargers on the way to a 12-7 win over the Pioneers at the Alleman Athletic Complex.

The shower wasn’t even big enough to show up on radar, and it lasted just long enough for fans to go to their cars for umbrellas.

After a scoreless first inning, Orion took a 4-0 lead in the second inning. With one out, Ella Sundberg was hit by a pitch. The next three batters — Grace Passno, Ava Terry and Riley Filler — all reached on errors.

Orion never relinquished the lead.

The Chargers pounded out 15 hits to seven for the Pioneers. Marly Lillibridge slapped three; Filler, Jenna Drish, Sundberg and Hannah Swope, two each, and Nickie Kettler, Terry, Kenadi Sovey and Passno, one each.

Lillibridge slammed a two-RBI double and Sundberg an RBI triple.

Scoring runs were Passno, Lillibridge, Sundberg and Swope, two each, and Thea Brown, Filler, Kettler and Anika Duhs, one apiece.

Orion’s 12 ribbies were credited to Sovey, four; Filler, three; Terry and Lillibridge, two each, and Sundberg, one.

Drish earned the win with seven innings on the mound. She gave up seven runs, four earned, on seven hits and eight walks. She struck out seven.

The Chargers swept a doubleheader with the Fillies on Thursday, May 20, in Morrison.

Orion won the first game 9-1 and the second game 16-4.

In the opener, the Chargers already had a 3-0 lead when they added four runs in the sixth.

Orion outhit the Fillies 12-3. Lillibridge had three; Drish, Sovey and Passno, two, and Filler, Kettler and Terry, one apiece.

Kettler belted a triple, while Drish and Lillibridge launched one double each.

Lillibridge crossed the plate three times and Drish, Sovey and Sundberg, two times each.

Drish and Passno drove in three runs apiece and Sundberg, one.

Kettler pitched one scoreless inning. She allowed one hit and two walks, and she struck out one.

Swope collected the win for six innings on the mound. She yielded one unearned run, two hits and five bases on balls. She whiffed four.

In the second game, Orion scored eight runs in the third inning and seven in the fourth. Morrison posted all of its runs in the fourth and last inning.

The Chargers smacked 16 hits, including three doubles and two triples.

Sovey and Lillibridge had three hits apiece; Brown, Kettler and Passno, two each, and Filler, Drish, Terry and Liz Wilburn, one apiece.

Lillibridge hit a triple and a double. Passno cracked a triple, with Drish and Sovey each hitting a double.

Scoring runs were Lillibridge, three; Brown, Kettler, Passno and Wilburn, two apiece, and Drish, Terry, Sovey, Sundberg and Swope, one each.

Sovey and Lillibridge collected four RBIs apiece; Filler, Kettler and Passno, two each, and Brown and Drish, one apiece.

Filler was the winning pitcher. In four innings, she gave up four runs, all earned, on six hits and one walk. She struck out five.

On Saturday, May 22, Erie-Prophetstown defeated visiting Orion 2-1.

Drish had two hits and Kettler, Terry and Sundberg, one each. The only extra-base hit, a double, belonged to Drish.

Duhs scored Orion’s only run. Sundberg drove her in.

Drish absorbed the loss. Over six innings, she allowed two runs, both earned, on four hits. She had no walks and four strikeouts.