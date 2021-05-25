Orion wrestling Newman 5-18, Farmington 5-20

Mindy Carls

Orion wrestlers won home duals with Sterling Newman on Tuesday, May 18, and with Farmington on senior night, Thursday, May 20.

The Chargers fought off the Newman Comets 42-26.

Josh Fair started Orion off with a pin of 220-lb. Nik Nardini in only 13 seconds.

Luke Moen picked up six more points when Newman had to forfeit at 113 lbs.

Newman’s Brady Grennan won by forfeit at 120 lbs.

The 138-lb. bout began with Orion leading 18-12. Comet Will Rude won by 13-3 major decision over Collin Meisenburg, leaving the Chargers with a slim 18-16 lead.

At 145 lbs., Orion’s Nolan Loete won by forfeit.

Chargers Noah Schnerre and Weston Ferry stuck their opponents. Schnerre showed 152-lb. Brayden Porter the lights at 1:40, and Ferry rolled 160-lb. Quinten Williams in only 23 seconds.

Ferry’s stick gave Orion a 20-point lead at 36-16 with only 18 points available in the final three bouts.

Newman’s Cameron Dugger won by a 12-3 major decision over Maddix Moninski at 170 lbs. Hunter Luyando, the Comets’ 182 pounder, won by forfeit.

Charger 195-pounder Phillip Dochterman scored six points for a forfeit.

Orion overcame Farmington 39-18 on senior night for the Chargers.

Moninski pinned Austin Utt at 2:40 in the 170-lb. bout.

Farmer Connor Huber pinned Caden Wegerer at 1:10 in the 132-lb. weight class.

Ferry decisioned Kyle Peckham 9-3.

Chargers winning by forfeit were Ethan Moran (145 lbs.), Schnerre (152), Dochterman (195), Fair (220) and Meisenburg (138).

The Farmers won by forfeit at 285 and 106.