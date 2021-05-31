Geneseo girls soccer shuts out Alleman to win Conference

Claudia Loucks

Three consecutive games for the Geneseo Girls’ Soccer team did not hinder the Leafs from capturing the Western Big 6 title when they shut out Alleman, 4-0, on Thursday, May 27, at Geneseo.

Capturing the WB 6 title is a first for Geneseo as this season is only the second season the Leafs have been part of the WB 6, and last season was cancelled due to Covid-19.

Geneseo ends its regular season at 12-2 and 7-0 WB 6.

Harvey Morton is the head coach for both boys’ and girls’ soccer teams at GHS and the boys’ soccer team also won the Western Big 6 title in their first season as part of the WB 6.

The Leafs fell to Pleasant Valley on Wednesday, May 26, in a hard-fought battle that ended with Pleasant Valley scoring the only goal in the game. Each team had opportunities to score and both teams pushed each other in preparing for conference championship games and runs in their separate State playoffs.

On Tuesday, May 25, Geneseo traveled to Galesburg and returned to Geneseo with an 11-0 victory. Bailey Huizenga had a hat trick of three goals in the contest. Other goals in the first half were scored by Taylor DeSplinter, two goals; Danielle Beach, two goals; Madeline Roberts and Ella Swanson each scored a goal. Elizabeth Maciejewski scored two goals in the second half of the game.