Geneseo Girls win last regular season track meet

Claudia Loucks

Less than a week after capturing the team title at the Western Big 6 Conference meet, the Geneseo Girls’ Track Team traveled to Galesburg for their last regular season track meet and won first place with 212 points.

United Township came in second with 183 points; Moline was third with 162 and Galesburg finished in fourth place with 94 points.

The meet allowed participating teams unlimited entries and offered a chance for many athletes to compete in events they don’t normally enter.

The Leafs continued strong performances in nearly every event as the athletes tallied 25 all-time best marks in addition to six season bests.

In the pole vault, Geneseo took the top four places – Evie Wilson, first place, 3.21m; Hannah Rakestraw, second, 3.05m; Grace Girten, third, 3.05m; Johnna Shoemaker, fourth, 2.75; and Leah Roemer, seventh, 1.83m.

In the shot put, Brenna McGuire led the way finishing in first place with a toss of 10.28m. Abbi Barickman also scored in the event finishing in fifth place with a throw of 9.38m. Olivia Marshall placed eighth with 8.46.

The Leafs had a strong showing in the discus throw finishing with three of the top four spots. Maddi Barickman placed second with 30.13m; Olivia Marshall, third, 29.65m, and Allie Mackey, fourth place, 28.08m; and Allyson Ford placed eighth with 22.73m.

Abby Reakes took second place in the high jump at 1.52m.

In the long jump, Brooke Boone placed first with a jump of 4.89m; Morgan Simms placed sixth, 4.50m; and Jaelynn McCann placed eighth with a jump of 4.48m.

Two individuals competed in the triple jump and Morgan Simms placed second with a jump of 9.85m and Annie Turpin jumped 8.97m for a seventh place finish.

The depth of the team was shown in the relay results when the four Geneseo teams all finished in first place.

- 4x800 team of Esther Brown, Lacey Laxton, Jessalynn Belvel and Anna Snyder – 11:26.

- 4x100 team of Addison Pischke, Annie Wirth, Ali Rapps and Alison Bowers – 49.37.

-4x200 team of Phoebe Shoemaker, Sierra Krueger, Annie Wirth and Taylor Krueger – 1:46.

-the 4x400 team of Taylor Krueger, Phoebe Shoemaker, Jaide Flowers and Esther Brown – 4:20.

Strong performances in the 100m hurdles gave the Leafs three of the top six positions. Ali Rapps raced to first in a time of 15.15 seconds; Brooke Boone placed fourth in 18.09 and Aubrey Brumbaugh crossed the line a second later for sixth place.

In the 100m dash, Alexa Jolly checked a 13.66 for third place.

Addison Pischke dashed to victory in the 200m in a time of 26.56 and Sierra Krueger finished in fourth place with a time of 27.49.

Alison Bowers ran a 1:02.21 to capture first in a tightly contested 400m dash. Esther Brown was third in 1:05.95 and Alexa Jolly finished fourth in 1:08.18.

In the 800m run, Anna Snyder finished sixth in 2:51 and Kelsey Dillie was eighth in 3:47.

Jessalyn Belvel ran a 6:21 in the 1600m run to place sixth with Ella Toom right behind in seventh place with a time of 6:24.