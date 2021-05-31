Geneseo wrestlers honor Seniors, win meet

Claudia Loucks

Because of a light rain, the Geneseo Wrestlers moved their meet with Morton into the gym on Tuesday, May 26, but the location didn’t deter the team from winning, 54-18.

The seniors on the team also were recognized at the meet, and they are Clay DeBaillie, Bruce Moore and Logan Tuggle.

In commenting about the meet with Morton, Coach Jon Murray said, “The dual made for a nice Senior Night with the team win including individual wins by pin from each of our three seniors.”

He also remarked about the need to carry the momentum in the upcoming road trips to Rock Island, then to Washington and an even longer trip to Quincy.

“The team seems to be shaping up nicely as we head into the backstretch of the dual season and prepare for the State Series,” he said.

THE RESULTS: GENESEO – 54 – MORTON – 18.

-120 lbs. – Payton Ferrill, Morton, defeated Jack Snyder, Geneseo, decision 5-4.

-126 lbs. – Carson Raya, Geneseo, defeated Conner Kidd, Morton, decision 7-0.

-132 lbs. – Marvin Steven, Morton, defeated Bennett Kreiner, Geneseo, decision 8-3.

-138 lbs. - Logan Tuggle, Geneseo, defeated Brent England, Morton, fall 0:26.

-145 lbs. – Josh Hock, Geneseo, defeated Zach Williams, Morton, fall 3:02.

-152 lbs - Anthony Montez, Geneseo, won by forfeit.

-160 lbs. – Bruce Moore, Geneseo, defeated Gage Irving, Morton, fall 0:08.

-170 lbs. – Clay DeBaillie, Geneseo, defeated Mason Mucciante, Morton, fall 1:39.

-182 lbs. - Landon Shoemaker, Geneseo, won by forfeit.

-195 lbs. – Harrison Neumann, Geneseo, defeated Owen Gray, Morton, decision 4-1.

-220 lbs. – Tim Stohl, Geneseo, won by forfeit.

-285 lbs. – Levi Neumann, Geneseo, defeated Andrew Hummell, fall 1:23.