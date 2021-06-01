Cambridge 7th grade Sectional Champions

staff writer

The Cambridge 7th grade track team brought home a Sectional Championship.

"With only 6th & 7th graders on the team, meaning with no 2020 track season, every single one of these girls were brand new to track. They didn't let their inexperience stop them from breaking 3 records and setting one record in their very first meet! They continued the record breaking by breaking 4 more during the season and re-breaking the 8 records for a combined 19 times," their coach Jennifer Thomas stated.

Sectionals only allows 2 entries per individual event and 1 relay team. The top 6 place in each event and Cambridge girls had 16 placings. They picked up 7 1st places, 3 2nd places, 3 3rd places, and 3 4th places.

Due to the limited entries, some of our 6th & 7th graders were placed in the 8th grade level and they even placed 6 times (1 3rd place, 2 5th places, and 3 6th places).

7 girls were named as Outstanding individuals at the Sectionals meet and 5 of them were from Cambridge in the track events.

Our girls that were named as Outstanding Individuals are:

For Field Events - Ellie Doubet and Jolene Blackert;

For Track Events - Emily Downing, Jana Vande Kemp, Jolene Blackert, Luca Veloz and Addie Jewett

The would have been State Qualifiers are:

Emily Downing 1600, 800 & 4x400

Luca Veloz - 400, 4x200 & 4x400

Jolene Blackert - 200 & 4x200

Ellie Doubet - Discus & 4x200

Addie Jewett - 4x200 & 4x400

Jana Vande Kemp 4x400

The 8 broken school records:

6th grade 1600 Meter Run - Jana Vande Kemp (previous record set in 2018)

6th grade 800 Meter Run - Jana Vande Kemp (previous record set in 2018)

6th grade 4x200 Meter Relay - Chloe Pfeiffer, Millie Dzekunskas, Addison Stone, Jana Vande Kemp (previous record set in 2012)

6th grade 4x400 Meter Relay - Chloe Pfeiffer, Millie Dzekunskas, Addison Stone, Jana Vande Kemp (new record)

7th grade 1600 Meter Run - Emily Downing (previous record set in 2007)

7th grade 800 Meter Run - Emily Downing (previous record set in 2019)

7th grade 4x200 Meter Relay - Addie Jewett, Ellie Doubet, Jolene Blackert, Luca Veloz (previous record set in 2014)

7th grade 4x400 Meter Relay - Addie Jewett, Luca Veloz, Ava Salazar, Emily Downing (previous record set in 2015)