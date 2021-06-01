Geneseo Lady Leafs celebrate Senior night with a win

Claudia Loucks

An early lead helped the Lady Leafs Varsity team defeat Wethersfield/Annawan on May 26, by a score of 14-1.

Geneseo scored on a single by Maya Bieneman, a groundout by Lauryn Wildermuth, a single by Anna Narup, a single by Tara Bomleny, a single by Lauren Johnsen, a single by Natalie Baumgardner, a single by Bieneman and a double by Robyn Nelms in the first inning.

The Leafs’ victory was clinched after nine runs in the first inning. Bieneman, Wildermuth, Narup, Bomleny, Johnsen and Baumgardner all moved runners across the plate with RBI’s in the inning.

Narup was he winning pitcher for the Leafs, and the bulldog went four innings, allowing one run on three hits and striking out eight. Sienna Frank threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.

Traidan Hier took the loss for Wethersfield/Annawan, allowing 12 runs on 12 hits, striking out two and walking one in two innings.

Lady Leafs collected 17 hits on the day. Narup, Johnsen, Bieneman, Nelms, Morgan Bjorkman, Baumgardner and Wildermuth all collected multiple hits for the varsity. Wildermuth, Baumgardner, Bjorkman, Nelms, Bieneman, Johnsen and Narup each collected two hits to lead the Lady Leafs. Geneseo did not commit a single error in the field. Bieneman had six chances in the field, the most on the team.