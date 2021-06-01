Ridgewood Roundup

Big Fourth Inning Propels Spartans Over MerCo

The Ridgewood Spartans took advantage of two doubles in the bottom of the fourth inning to notch a 9-6 win over Mercer County in LTC action on Monday, may 24th in Woodhull. The big inning gave Senior hurler Colton Stahl the win, Stahl went four innings of no hit ball while allowing one run striking out five and walking four.

Ridgewood got on the board in the first inning when Hunter Meirhaeghe singled in courtesy runner Garrett Vincent to put the Spartans up 1-0. The Spartans added a run in the third but the damage was done largely in the fourth inning.

Ridgewood added two more runs in the fifth including a home run by Ganon Greenman and an RBI double by Meirhaeghe. Greenman was two for three with two rbi’s and Meirhaeghe was two for three. Alex White had the hottest bat for Ridgewood nailing two doubles going to two for four with three RBI’s on the night.

Twenty Hit Day Gives Spartans the Win

The Ridgewood Spartans spread out twenty hits in their win over Mercer County in LTC softball action Monday, May 24th. The Spartans peppered the Golden Eagles throughout the game on their way to the 17-7 win in six innings. Sarya DeLeon Harreld swung the hottest bat going four for five with a triple.

The Spartans needed to come from behind to get the win as they spotted Mercer County five runs in the top of the first inning. Brooke Jackson took the mound to open the game but needed Mackenzie Brown to come on in relief before Ridgewood was able to get an out. Brown for her part went the full six innings credited for just two runs off of six hits while striking out six.

The Spartans were able to answer in their half of the first frame taking advantage of two of the Golden Eagle seven errors to score four runs. Hallica Warren-Anderson, Mya Brown, and Becca Lindsey each had hits as the Spartans managed to cut the MerCo lead to just one.

Ridgewood would take the lead in the second inning but it was the eight run fourth that put the game out of reach for the visiting Golden Eagles. Brooke Jackson led off the fourth with a single which opened the floodgates for the Spartans. Ridgewood would put up nine hits including RBI doubles by Mya Brown and Madi Jones. Brown ended the game going two for four with three RBI’s, Clara Franks was also two for four with three RBI’s and Jackson was three for five in the Ridgewood win.

Spartans Race in LTC Meet

Battling intermittent rain storms and the toughest competition they faced all season long, the Ridgewood Spartans competed in the Lincoln Trail Conference track meet on Tuesday, May 25th in Galva.

The boys 4x400m relay team was the only Ridgewood Spartans to take the top of the podium. The team consisting of Lukas Maness, Taylor Snook, Lucas Kessinger, and Ryan Francis crossed the finish line with a time of 3:49, two seconds ahead of the second place team. The Spartans had three runners finish second in their events: Miranda Reed in the 3200m run and senior Nick Janson in both the 800m and 1600m runs.

The boys finished in sixth place with 48 points, Mercer County won the conference with 122 team points. The girls also finished in sixth place, Annawan Wethersfield won the girls LTC Title with 106 points.

Complete results. Individual running events. 100m dash. Girls. 5th, Anna Paul 14.48. 14th, Emma Keaton 16.05. Boys. 8th, Meric Veloz 12.63 . 10th, Alec Noyd 12.79. 200m dash. Girls. 6th, Lauren Anderson 30.82. 14th, Maddie Harrell 35.89. Boys. 9th, Noyd 26.16. 11th, Veloz 26.60. 400m dash. Girls. 4th, Kendra Downing 1:08. Boys. 4th, Lucas Kessinger 56.15. 6th, Ryan Francis 56.75. 800m run. Girls. 3rd, Downing 2:35. Boys. 2nd, Nick Janson 2:09. 9th, Matt VanHyfte 2:26. 1600m run. Girls. 5th, Miranda Reed 6:01. Boys. 2nd, Janson 5:09. 9th, Kaden Larson 5:28. 3200m run. Girls. 2nd, Reed 12:15. 5th, Mollie Bennett 14:44. Boys. 9th, Joe Keever 15:28. 100m hurdles. Girls. 7th, Sami Ehlers 24.33. 300m hurdles. 7th, Kira Messerly 58.98. Boys. 6th, Aaron Gotthardt 48.69. 8th, Sam Petrie 51:02. Team running events. 4x100m relay. Girls. 7th, Keaton, Summer Moore, Harrell, Keever 1:03. Boys. 6th, Kessinger, Maness, Veloz, Carson Nodine 49.49. 4x200m relay. Girls. 6th, Anderson, Paul, Keaton, Harrell 2:08. Boys. 5th, Preston Moriarity, Snook, Nodine, Maness 1:45. 4x400m relay. Girls. 3rd, A. Paul, Bella Paul, Reed, Downing, 4:54. Boys. 1st, Maness, Snook, Kessinger, Francis 3:49. 4x800m relay. Girls. 2nd, Messerly, Cassie Mayer, Ruth Losey, Downing, 12:15. Boys. 4th, VanHyfte, Petrie, Jager Samuelson, Larson 10:25. Field Events. High Jump. Girls. 3rd, Anderson 1.52m. 7th, Messerly 1.37m. Long Jump. Girls. 5th, Anderson 4.08m. Boys. 8th, Petrie 5.52m. 11th, Nodine 5.49m. Triple Jump. Girls. 9th, Moore 8.10m. Boys. 5th, VanHyfte 10.89m. 6th, Gotthardt 10.80m. Shot Put. Girls. 9th, Hannah Maher 8.00m. Boys. 15th, Jager Samuelson 8.10m. Discus. Girls. 6th, Maher 82-03.50. Boys. 17th, Jewett 17.72m.

Spartans Shut Out Blue Bullets

Brooke Jackson and Mackenzie Brown combined for a one hit shutout of the Knoxville Blue Bullets on Wednesday, May 26th. Jackson went three innings allowing no hits while striking out five to get the win while Brown came on in relief striking out three while allowing the only Knoxville hit, a triple, as Ridgewood cruised to the 9-0 non conference win.

Kendall Lewis got the Spartans on the board in the top of the first with a single, Lewis was driven in by Hallica Warren Anderson to put Ridgewood up 1-0. Lewis was three for four on the day with a double and two RBI’s while Warren Anderson was two for four with the first inning RBI.

The Spartans would score in five of the seven innings with Lewis, Warren Anderson, Sarya DeLeon-Harreld, and Becca Lindsey all having multiple hits in the game.

Brimfield Rides Early Lead to Win

The Ridgewood Spartans travelled to Brimfield for a non conference matchup on Friday, May 28th. While the Spartans took an early lead in the second inning, it was short lived as Brimfield took the lead in the bottom half of the inning and never looked back, downing Ridgewood 6-1.

The Spartans scored when Mitchell Brooks sent a line drive to the center fielder allowing Brendan Allen to tag up, Allen had reached the basepaths on a walk. Brimfield would answer by taking advantage of a walk and hit batsman to put runners on. A single and a sacrifice bunt plated two Brimfield runners as Ridgewood fell behind 2-1.

The Spartans only had two singles on the night, one by Ganon Greenman who was one for three, the other by Jarrett Lund who went one for two. Keagan Hixson took the loss for the Spartans going four innings allowing five runs off of three hits while walking four and striking out six.

Ridgewood Fresh/Soph LTC Results

The Lincoln Trail Conference held the fresh/soph meet on a blustery Friday May 28th. Kendra Downing found the top of the podium twice, the first in the 800m run winning the event with a time of 2:31. Downing also anchored the 4x400m relay team who won the event with a time of 4:45, Kira Messerly, Bella Paul, and Miranda Reed also ran on the winning team. The Spartan Girls finished third with 68.5 team points. Annawan-Wethersfield won the meet with 104 points.

The boy's team placed seventh in the meet finishing with 34 points, Mercer County was crowned the LTC champions with 151 points. Ryan Francis was the top

finisher taking second place in the 400m dash. Taylor Snook finished right behind Francis to take third in the same event. Kaden Larson finished third in the 800m run.

Complete results. Individual running events. 100m dash. Girls. 13th, Maddie Harrell 17.50. 14th, Ellie Keever 17.74. Boys. 6th, Taylor Snook 13.15. 8th, Preston Moriarity 13.73. 200m dash. Girls. 11th, Keever 38. 12th, Harrell 38.44. Boys. 4th, Ryan Francis 25.99. 8th, Moriarity 28.06. 400m dash. Girls. 3rd, Kendra Downing 1:08. 6th, Bella Paul 1:16. Boys. 2nd, Francis 58.69. 3rd, Snook 59.91. 800m run. Girls. 1st, Downing 2:31. 8th, Olivia Williams 3:35. Boys. 3rd, Kaden Larson 2:23. 10th, Jack Jewett 2:47. 1600m run. Boys. 6th, Larson 5:41. 3200m run. Girls. 3rd, Miranda Reed 12:25. 300m hurdles. 2nd, Kira Messerly 57.79. Team running events. 4x100m relay. Boys. 5th, Francis, Moriarity, Larson, Snook 51.85. 4x400m relay. Girls. 1st, Messerly, Paul, Reed, Downing, 4:45. Field Events. High Jump. Girls. 2nd, Paul 1.37m. Long Jump. Girls. 3rd, Messerly 3.77m. 5th, Harrell 3.39m. Boys. 5th, Snook 4.14m. Shot Put. Boys. 10th, Jack Jewett 7.29. 11th, Jay Harrell 7.03. Discus. Boys. 10th, Jewett 17.72m. 11th, Harrell 13.04.

Spartans Sweep Heat on Senior Day

The Ridgewood Spartans swept West Central on Saturday, May 29th. It was senior recognition day and the Ridgewood Seniors didn’t disappoint the friends and family who turned out.

Alex White threw a five inning no hitter in the opening game as the Spartans won the first game of the doubleheader 3-0. Ridgewood saw back to back to back singles by seniors Mitchell Brooks, Colton Stahl, and a two run single by Ganon Greenman in the bottom of the first to put the Spartans up 2-0.

It was all White needed as he threw the five inning no hitter accounting for all but six of the Spartan outs himself with nine strikeouts while allowing just three walks to get the win.

West Central dinged starting pitcher Colton Stahl for a quick run in the top of the first inning of the second game but it would be a brief lead for the Heat. Ridgewood answered in their half of the first with back to back leadoff singles by Mitchell Brooks and Colton Stahl to put the Spartans up 4-1.

Ridgewood would score in all four innings of the game and broke the game open in the bottom of the third inning when senior DH Payton Catour doubled followed by RBI singles by Stahl, Greenman, and Jarrett Lund to plate five Spartans and put Ridgewood up 11-1.

Stahl also did it on the mound going four innings allowing just the one run off of two hits while walking one and striking out eight to get the win.

Four Spartans had multiple RBI hits in the game led by Ganon Greenman who went 3-3 with 4 RBI’s, Colton Stahl was 2-2 with 2 RBI’s, Jarrent Lund went 2-4 with 2 RBI’s, and Hunter Meirhaeghe was 1-2 with 2 RBI’s.