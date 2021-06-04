Geneseo Boys' track in last meet of season

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo High School Boys’ Track Team traveled to Galesburg to compete in its last regular season track meet. The Leafs faced strong competition from Western Big 6 teams of Galesburg as well as United Township High School and Moline. United Township was the overall team winner of the meet followed by Galesburg in second, Moline in third and Geneseo in fourth.

Many of the Maple Leaf athletes continued to show improvement registering 17 personal best marks in addition to one season best mark.

The pole vaulters led the way in scoring for team in field events.

Malakai Schaad vaulted 4.12m to secure a first place finish and his brother, Cooper Schaad, finished in second place at 3.80m.

Rounding out the scoring for the Leafs in the event was Nate Clark-Holke who cleared a height of 3.50m to place fourth.

Aiden Coppejans leaped 12.39m in the triple jump to capture first place in the event and Max Sotos also scored for the Leafs in the high jump by clearing a height of 1.72m to place fifth.

The running events started with the Geneseo 4x800m relay team of Will Taylor, Ethan Holke, Justin Johnson and Hunter Clark-Holke finishing in a time of 8:51.

In the 4x200 relay, the team of Malakai Schaad, Will Taylor, Ethan Holke and Hunter Clark-Holke finished second in 1:33.

The 4x400 relay team of Malakai Schaad, Will Taylor, Nate Ryerson and Hunter Clark-Holke finished off the night by placing third with a time of 3:34.

Geneseo performed well in the distance and mid-distance events. Freshman Brayden Combs came in first place in a time of 11:15 in the 3200m run, while Simon Anderson finished in fourth place with a time of 13:13.

Justin Johnson, 4:50, and William Plumley, 4:54, finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 1600m run. In the 800m run, Kobe Duda, completed the two-lap run in 2:24 for a fifth place finish.

Jake Rapps ran the 100m hurdles in 17.81 seconds to capture fifth place and he also finished fifth in the 300m hurdles in a time of 45.8 seconds.