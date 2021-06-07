Area girls named on All-Western Illinois team

Mindy Carls

Several Three Rivers Conference girls basketball players were featured on the All-Western Illinois team, starting with the Player of the Year, Riverdale senior forward Shae Hanrahan.

The Dispatch and Rock Island Argus selected the senior, who led the state’s top-ranked Class 2A team in scoring and rebounding.

Henry County players on the first team were senior forward Brecken Adamson, Ridgewood, and senior forward Emily Miller, Annawan.

Ridgewood senior guard Kendall Lewis was on the second team.

Receiving honorable mention were:

• Annawan — Senior Ella Manuel, junior Cassidy Miller and freshmen Olivia Goodley and Lainey Manuel.

• Galva — Sophomores Lexi Kam and Lexi Stone.

• Kewanee — Senior Ailynn Duarte and sophomores Emma Crofton and Marissa Stevens.

• Orion — Seniors Jenna Drish, Riley Filler and Hailey James; junior Courtney Farwell, and Jennie Abbott.

• Ridgewood — Senior Brooke Jackson and junior Hannah Maher.

• Wethersfield — Senior Jasira Stevenson and freshman Kennady Anderson.

Three Rivers Conference players not playing in Henry County were:

• Erie-Prophetstown — Honorable mention, seniors Baylee Anderson, Makenzie Glassburn, Ella Heyvaert and Kara Schipper.

• Fulton — Second team, senior guard Liz Fish. Honorable mention, Kylie Collachia and Ally Reed.

• Morrison — First team, sophomore center Shelby Veltrop. Honorable mention, junior Kendra Fisher, sophomore Diana Robbins and freshman Jordan Eads.

• Riverdale — First team, senior guard Lauren Lodico. Honorable mention, seniors Katelyn Oleson and Molly Sharp.

• Rockridge — First team, junior forward Kierney McDonald. Honorable mention, senior Mattie Lower and juniors Madison Heisch and Morgan McClain.

• Sherrard — Second team, senior guard Taylor Barber and junior guard Sydney Adamson. Honorable mention, junior Charlotte Frere and sophomore Olivia Meskan.

Lincoln Trail players not from Henry County were:

• Mercer County — Second team, junior forward Kiersten Cox. Honorable mention, seniors Bella Cuellar and Madi Finch, junior Gracie Fisher and freshman Gabriella McPeek.