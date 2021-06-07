Dan D. Outdoors

Dan Dauw

Ikes Kids Fishing Rodeo

Last reminder, the Geneseo Izaak Walton League will host their annual kids fishing rodeo Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the Ikes Park, 1 mile north of Geneseo, off Rt. 82. This “fun ‘n free” event begins with registration at 8 a.m. with the contest from 8:30 to 11 a.m. It will be canal bank fishing only, no boats! Kids from age 2 to 16 can participate. Bait will be provided free by the Carbon Cliff Bait & Tackle. If a child does not have a fishing rod ‘n reel, one will be provided. There will be lots of nice prizes. It’s always a fun time so we hope to see you there.

Maple City Band

Here is the 2021 performance schedule of the Maple City Band: Tuesday, June 15; Tuesday, June 22; Tuesday, July 6 (MCB German Band); and Tuesday, July 13th. All performances start at 7 p.m. in the Geneseo City Park. The Geneseo Middle School Band performs on Tuesday, June 29th ,.and the Geneseo Big Band performs on Tuesday, July 20th. Please support the bands and the various organizations who provide the ice cream socials in the park. Of course, do not forget the big July 4th celebration in the park providing great food and entertainment by the Geneseo Kiwanis and Maple City Band.

Foam Fear

As we move into the summer months, you may notice some foam floating about on our rivers and lakes. The Michigan Dept of Health & Human Services is urging caution around foam. This foam is also in our waters, and especially seen in our rivers. Whether it is Michigan or Illinois, avoid contact with the foam. It very well may have unknown chemicals or bacteria in it.

Fish’n the Rock

I’ve been fishing the Rock River lately, but there were no channel cats for my efforts. One evening I watched a good size dogfish (bowfin) eat some floating stuff a few feet in front of me. They are one strange looking fish and go all the way back to prehistoric times.

Where to Fish?

This past week I’ve had some inquires on just where to go fishing? Here are just a few suggestions starting on the Illinois side of ‘ol Man River. 1) Hennepin Canal Lock 24, Geneseo; 2) Rock River, Cleveland, east & west of boat ramp; 3) Sunset Marina (Potters Lake) Rock Island; 4) Lake George, west on Andalusia road; 5) Hennepin Canal Parkway, Sherrard; 6) Johnson Sauk Trail, Hwy 78 between Annawan and Kewanee; 7) South of Galva, McMaster Lake plus numerous public strip mines; 8) Ben Butterworth Parkway, Moline; Riverside Pond, Moline; 9) Prospect Lagoon, Moline; 10) Steel Dam, Milan; Over in Iowa (Need Iowa fishing license) try 1) Lost Grove Lake, North of Princeton; 2) Dike at boat ramp/restaurant, Princeton; 3) Bank fishing just down from cruise boat in LeClaire; 4) Credit Island, Davenport; 5) West Lake (3) (not ready yet) Davenport; 6) Bank fishing from LeClaire Park in Davenport; 7) Just below Lock & Dam 14, and Smith’s Island, LeClaire; There are many other locations, but just make sure it is for the public and not private. If you know a farmer or someone who has a farm pond, you could always ask permission to fish. Of course, if you have a boat, it opens many good spots for fishing the Mississippi and Rock Rivers.

Humor

There is a supermarket in Davenport that is unique. When you approach the milk cases, you hear cows mooing and experience the scent of fresh hay. When you move to the egg case, you hear hens cluck and cackle, and the air is filled with the aroma of bacon and eggs frying. The veggie department features the smell of fresh buttered sweet corn. We needed toilet paper, but I stayed away from that display