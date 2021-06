Claudia Loucks

Anna Narup had all the right stuff in the first Regional game for Geneseo, allowing zero runs and shutting out Rochelle by a score of 2-0.

Narup led the Lady Leafs Varsity to victory in the circle. She went seven innings, allowing two hits and zero runs while striking out 11 and walking zero.

Maya Bieneman went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Lady Leafs Varsity in hits.