Geneseo takes 1st of 14 teams in Girls Sectional track

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo Girls’ Track & Field Team earned 160 points to take first place for the third consecutive year in the Class 2A Sectional competition held in Geneseo. Last year’ season was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Geneseo will have 13 entries at the State Meet at Eastern Illinois University, Charleston.

Geneseo Head Coach Kyle Morey expressed his pride in his team and said, “The senior class has won every sectional title they have competed for with the Covid-shortened season in 2020.”

The team won the 4x800 relay, the 4x200 relay, and the 4x400 relay, qualifying each of those relays for the State Track Meet on June 11.

Individual qualifiers include Addison Pischke, 100 m dash – 2nd place; Esther Brown, 800m run – 2nd place; and Ali Rapps, 100m high hurdles and 300m low hurdles – 1st place.

Individuals qualifying in field events include Annie Wirth, 1st place long jump and high jump; Abby Reakes, 3rd place high jump; Evie Wilson, 2nd place pole vault; Hannah Rakestraw, 3rd place pole vault; and Olivia Marshall, first place discus.

Coach Morey said, “It was great to get an opportunity to compete for a chance to run at the Stare Track Meet again this year. After a season cut short last year, we know all too well how quickly the season can come to an end.”

“We are very excited to have 13 entries representing our team,” he said. “We had many girls perform ahead of their seeds and earn personal bests. I am especially impressed with the members of our 4x100m relay team who all showed great strength and resilience. They easily could have let that race negatively impact their other races, but instead each of them bounced back and qualified in multiple other events. I am very proud of them for recovering so well and giving themselves a great shot in other races (at State).”

There were 14 teams competing at the Sectional and team scores:

-1. – Geneseo – 160 points.

-2. – Galena – 115 points.

-3. – Sterling – 54.

-4. – Galesburg – 44.75.

-5. – Rock Island (Alleman) – 34.

-6. – LaSalle-Peru – 31.75.

-7. – Morris – 30.

-8. – Monmouth (Monmouth-Roseville) – 23.75.

-9. – Streator (Twp.) – 20.

-10. – Kewanee – 16.

-11. – Rock Falls – 14.75.

-12. – Princeton – 10.

-13. – Chillicothe (Illinois Valley Central) – 3.

-14. – Mendota -.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS FOR GENESEO:

-100m – Addison Pischke – 2nd – 13.08.

-200m – Phoebe Shoemaker – 4th – 27.17; Sierra Krueger – 5th – 27.34.

-400m – Jaide Flowers – 3rd – 1:03.54; Taylor Krueger, 4th – 1:04.72.

-800m – Esther Brown – 2nd – 2:28.52; Savannah Reisner, 10th – 2:50.31

-1600m – Esther Brown, 3rd – 5:49.18; Avery Magerkurth, 6:03.64.

-3200m – Lace Laxton – 7th – 13:24.44; Anna Snyder, 8th – 13:32.30.

-100m Hurdles – Ali Rapps – 1st – 15.36; Brooke Boone – 3rd – 16.73.

-300m Hurdles – Ali Rapps – 1st – 46.31; Brooke Boone – 6th – 52.01.

-4x100 Relay – 6th- 53.57 – Addison Pischke, Annie Wirth, Ali Rapps and Alison Bowers.

-4x200 Relay – 1st - 1:46.74 – Addison Pischke, Sierra Krueger, Phoebe Shoemaker and Alison Bowers.

-4x400 Relay – 1st - 4:04.65 – Addison Pischke, Alison Bowers, Annie Wirth and Ali Rapps.

-4x800 Relay – 1st - 10:08.70 – Avery Magerkurth, Jaide Flowers, Phoebe Shoemaker and Esther Brown.

-Shot Put – Drayana DeBoef – 3rd – 11.07m; Brenna McGuire, 5th – 10.31m.

-Discus – Olivia Marshall - 4th – 32.37m; Maddi Barickman - 4th – 31.72m.

-High Jump – Annie Wirth – 1st – 1.64m; Abby Reakes – 3rd – 1.54m.

-Pole Vault – Evie Wilson – 2nd – 3.28m; Hannah Rakestraw – 3rd – 2.98.

-Long Jump – Annie Wirth – 1st – 5.65m.; Brooke Boone – 7th – 4.80.

-Triple Jump – Morgan Smms – 6th – 9.78m; Annie Turpin – 11th – 9.04m.