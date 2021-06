Geneseo wrestlers compete in triangular, and on to beat Quincy

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo wrestlers competed in a triangular meet with East Peoria and Washington and beat East Peoria, 53-11; and lost to Washington, 21-45.

Head Coach Jon Murray said, “Washington is currently ranked #2 in the State so it was good to get to see that level of competition. Our better guys need that level in preparation for the State series.”

Murray said East Peoria was “not much competition there, but they did have a couple good individuals.”

On Thursday, June 3, the mat men traveled to Quincy and slammed their team with a score of 61-5.

Coach Murray commented about the meet and said, “It was a fun road trip. The guys wrestled tough and had fun.”

The team rode on a charter bus and went out to eat after the meet and Murray said, “Which is not typical. Plus the managers spoiled them with treats, so life was good.”

On Thursday, June 10, Geneseo will complete their regular season of competition with a dual meet with Alleman in Geneseo.

Regional completion is Sunday, June 13, at Rock Island, with sectional on Saturday, June 19, in Geneseo.

THE RESULTS: GENESEO - 53 – EAST PEORIA - 11

-120 lbs. – Jack Snyder, Geneseo, defeated Bailey Lush, East Peoria, fall 0:32

-126 lbs. – Carson Raya, Geneseo, defeated Jevin Olsen, East Peoria, fall 3:03.

-132 lbs. - Owen Dray, East Peoria, defeated Parker Espe, tech fall 19-3.

-138 lbs. - Logan Tuggle, Geneseo, defeated Jackson Miller, East Peoria, maj. dec 13-1.

-145 lbs. – Josh Hock, Geneseo, defeated Seth Bollinger, East Peoria, fall 3:28.

-152 lbs. – Hayden Moore, Geneseo, defeated Ashton Master, East Peoria, maj. dec 13-1.

-160 lbs. – Anthony Montez, Geneseo, defeated Levi Rubedson, East Peoria, fall 1:46.

-170 lbs. – Clay DeBaillie, Geneseo, won by forfeit.

-182 lbs. – Landon Shoemaker, Geneseo, won by forfeit.

-195 lbs. - Zack Eaton, East Peoria, defeated Harrison Neumann, Geneseo, fall 3:05.

-220 lbs. – Tim Stohl, Geneseo, won by forfeit.

-285 lbs. – Levi Neumann, Geneseo, defeated Drew Tranchitella, East Peoria, dec 5-1.

THE RESULTS: GENESEO -21 – WASHINGTON – 45

-120 lbs. – Kannon Webster, Washington, defeated Jack Snyder, Geneseo, tech fall 23-8.

-126 lbs. – Josh Biugini, Washington, defeated Carson Raya, Geneseo, fall 2:43.

-132 lbs. - Eli Gonzalas, Washington, defeated Parker Espe, fall 1:04.

-138 lbs. - Logan Tuggle, Geneseo, defeated Timmy Smith, Washington, decision 9-3.

-145 lbs. – Josh Hock, Geneseo, defeated Ethan Chadwick, Washington, fall 0:11.

-152 lbs. – Anthony Montez, Geneseo, defeated Cael Miller, Washington, fall 1:21.

-160 lbs. – Zane Hulet, Washington, defeated Dennis Thompson, Geneseo, fall 3:20.

-170 lbs. – Landon Shoemaker, Geneseo, won by forfeit.

-182 lbs. – Jake Sollberger, Washington, defeated Clay DeBaillie, Geneseo, maj. dec 9-1.

-195 lbs. - Donnie Hidden, Washington, defeated Harrison Neumann, Geneseo, fall 3:30.

-220 lbs. – Justin Hoffer, Washington, defeated Tim Stohl, Geneseo, decision 5-2.

-285 lbs. –Tyler Casey, Washington, defeated Levi Neumann, Geneseo, decision 1-0.

THE RESULTS: GENESEO -61 – QUINCY -5

-120 lbs. – Jack Snyder, Geneseo, won by forfeit.

-126 lbs. - Carson Raya, Geneseo, won by forfeit.

-132 lbs. - Parker Espe, Geneseo, defeated Dylan Becker, Quincy, fall 0:29.

-138 lbs. - Logan Tuggle, Geneseo, defeated Eric McClelland, Quincy, fall 0:40.

-145 lbs. – Josh Hock, Geneseo, defeated Brayden Oenning, Quincy, maj. dec 10-2.

-152 lbs. - Anthony Montez, Geneseo, defeated Owen Uppinghiuse, Quincy, decision 6-1.

-160 lbs. – Bruce Moore, Geneseo, defeated Kayden Garrett, Quincy, fall 5:44.

-170 lbs. – Landon Shoemaker, Geneseo, won by forfeit.

-182 lbs. – Clay DeBaillie, Geneseo, defeated Bryor Newbold, Quincy, fall 1:32.

-195 lbs. - Thomas Culp, Quincy, defeated Harrison Neumann, Geneseo, tech fall 18-3..

-220 lbs. – Tim Stohl, Geneseo, won by forfeit.

-285 lbs. – Levi Neumann, Geneseo, defeated Chris Falchs, Quincy, fall 5:26.