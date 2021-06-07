Henry County Boys featured on All-Western Illinois team

Mindy Carls

Several Henry County boys basketball players were featured on the All-Western Illinois team, starting with Wethersfield guard Coltin Quagliano as the Player of the Year.

The Dispatch and Rock Island Argus selected the senior, who totaled 2,219 points over four years to become the leading scorer in the history of Wethersfield and the Lincoln Trail Conference.

Henry County players on the first team were Orion senior forward Will Dunlap and Ridgewood senior guard Ganon Greenman.

On the second team were Ridgewood senior guard Mitchell Brooks, Wethersfield senior forward Brady Kelley and Kewanee junior guard Niko Powe.

Receiving honorable mention were:

• Annawan — Seniors Reece Gripp and Cohner Powers and junior Mason Matney.

• Galva — Seniors Cal Clucas and Tanner Lain.

• Kewanee — Senior Tayvian Taylor and Brady Clark.

• Orion — Seniors Adam Burgert, Josh Spranger and Cade Weiss.

• Ridgewood — Senior Lucas Althaus and junior Lucas Kessinger.

• Wethersfield — Seniors Waylon Bryant, Tuker Miller and Kale Nelson.

Besides those from Orion and Kewanee, Three Rivers Conference players were:

• Erie-Prophetstown — Second team, junior guard Kolby Franks. Honorable mention, seniors Dawson Haggard and Bryce Rosenow and junior Connor Sibley.

• Fulton — First team, senior guard Connor Barnett. Honorable mention, senior Kyler Pessman and juniors Brock Mason and Ian Wiebenga.

• Morrison — Honorable mention, juniors Alex Anderson and Trey Stating.

• Riverdale — Second team, junior guard Brandon Stone. Honorable mention, juniors Andrew Meloan and Kye Smeltzly.

• Rockridge — First team, senior guard Jenson Whiteman and junior guard/forward Nate Henry. Honorable mention, sophomore Jase Whiteman.

• Sherrard — Second team, senior guard Brady Hartman. Honorable mention, senior Will Franck.

Lincoln Trail players not from Henry County were:

• Mercer County — Honorable mention, junior Eli Hofmann and sophomore Owen Relander.