Geneseo baseball knocks out Top-Seed to win Regional title

Claudia Loucks

Upsets don’t often happen for athletes, but the Maple Leafs Baseball Team experienced a big one on Monday when they beat Rockford Boylan in the Class 3A Regional title game.

Fifth-seed Geneseo handed the top-seed Titans a 5-3 loss in the game.

The Leafs, with a 18-10 record, face third-seed Hampshire on Wednesday, June 9, in Geneseo.

The Rice brothers, Carson on the pitcher’s mound, and Charlie, at second base, were key parts to Monday’s win, and Coach Joe Nichols explained that the Titans had two runners on with two outs and had scored two when the Leafs picked a guy off second base to end the inning…”That was the momentum shifter and you could see our guys get excited.”

Nichols is excited that his team will have at least one more game on their home field, and he said, “It’s a big deal for them, especially having lost last year. It will be exciting to have postseason baseball on the best field in the area.”