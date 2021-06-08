Geneseo Boys Track takes top 3 in Pole Vault

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo Boys’ Track Team placed 5th at the Western Big 6 Conference Meet held in Rock Island. Malakai Schaad took first place in the pole vault. He cleared 14 ft. for the win.

The Leafs Pole Vault crew swept the first three places with Nate Clarke-Holke jumping a personal best of 13 ft. 6 inches to take second and Cooper Schaad was third clearing 13 feet.

Hunter Clarke-Holke continued his strong season on the track placing third in the 400m dash in a time of 52.89 seconds. The 4x800 meter relay team of Justin Johnson, Will Taylor, Gavin Allison and Eli DeBrock also placed third with a time of 8:44.9.

The 4x400 relay team of Malakai Schaad, Nate Ryerson, Will Taylor and Ethan Holke finished the night for the Leafs with a third place finish in 3:57.6.