Girls soccer season is over

Claudia Loucks

The Cinderella season for the Geneseo Girls’ Soccer Team did not have a storybook ending.

The Leafs fell to Peoria Notre Dame, 2-0, on Friday, June 4, in the Class 2A Geneseo Sectional Quarterfinal game. The match was the fourth straight time PND has stopped Geneseo in post season play.

Geneseo did beat Peoria Notre Dame, 1-0, at Peoria, on May 22.

In the recent game on June 4, PND scored the first goal with three minutes left in the first half. The second goal by PND came with six minutes left in the game. It was a tough well fought game between two very good teams.