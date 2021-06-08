Orion baseball plays in minor league park

Mindy Carls

The Orion Chargers made the most of their opportunity to play in NelsonCorp Field, the Clinton LumberKings stadium in Iowa.

A doubleheader with Fulton was rained out on Monday, May 3.

When the Chargers got to go on Thursday, May 20, they defeated the Morrison Mustangs 4-0 and 7-4.

As the visiting team, Orion put the first run on the board in the first inning. With one out, Quinn Hoftender worked the count to 3-2 and drew a walk. Drake Gunn doubled into center field to bring Hoftender home.

In the fourth inning, Dathan Moore scored from third when Chance Stropes grounded out to shortstop.

Jarrett Thornburg scored on a passed ball in the fifth.

Kile Johnson scored the final run in the top of the sixth. He walked on four straight pitches, then stole second and third. He went home on the third baseman’s error.

Orion outhit Morrison 4-3. Derek Dykeman had cracked out two hits and Cole Kratzberg and Gunn, one each. Dykeman and Gunn each launched a double.

Hoftender and Stropes drove in one run apiece.

Thornburg ran wild on the basepaths. He had four stolen bases. Johnson had two and Kratzburg and Moore, one each.

Pitching from a real mound, Hoftender pitched a complete-game shutout. He allowed three hits while striking out 13.

Morrison committed four errors and Orion, one.

In the second game, Orion was the home team. The Chargers put up two runs in the second. Dykeman led off with a single to the shortstop. He stole second.

One out later, Kile Johnson walked.

Stropes singled on a grounder to the pitcher, moving Dykeman and Johnson over.

With the bases loaded, Kaden Edmunds walked to force Dykeman in.

The Chargers then pulled off a triple steal, with Johnson coming home, Stropes going to third and Edmunds to second.

Orion added two runs in the third, one in the fifth and one in the sixth.

The Chargers outhit the Mustangs 7-4. Thornburg and Johnson belted two apiece and Kratzberg, Dykeman and Stropes, one each.

Both of Johnson’s hits were doubles.

Orion stole 11 bases, with Dykeman, Hoftender, Johnson and Stropes swiping two apiece and Edmunds, Kratzberg and Moore, one each.

Johnson pitched six innings. He allowed three runs, only one earned, on four hits and three bases while striking out five.

Kameron Weaver worked one inning of relief. He was charged with one run, unearned. Weaver gave up one walk and no strikeouts.

Orion was charged with three errors and Morrison with one