Orion boys host track meet

Mindy Carls

Orion hosted a boys-only triangular on Tuesday, May 26, at Charger Field.

Riverdale won the meet with 82 points. Fulton was second with 36, and Orion finished third with 28.

Results for Orion boys were:

100-meter dash — 3rd, Josh Spranger 12.25. 10th, Nick Shillington 13.84.

200 dash — 3rd, Cole Kimball 25.75. 4th, Nathan Monzon 25.75. 9th, Shillington 28.70.

800 run — 2nd, Luciano Bradley 2:15.60. 3rd, Monzon 2:16.61. 5th, Kade Scharpman 2:22.30. 6th, Kimball, 2:22.54. 7th, Eli Kayser 2:24.61. 12th, Gus Nedved, 2:29.77. 13th, Eric Thorndyke 2:30.35.

1600 run — 4th, Collin Meisenburg 5:32.92. 5th, Scharpman, 5:38.31. 6th, Kayser 5:55.22. 7th, Thorndyke 6:10.58. 8th, Nedved 6:16.46. 9th, Bradley 6:20.49. 10th, Tate Schneider 6:22.32.

3200 run — 1st, Meisenburg 13:08.08. 2nd, Schneider 13:55.54.

400 relay — 3rd, Orion A (Spranger, Kimball, Monzon, Bradley) 49.07.

High jump — 3rd, Nedved 1.63m (5-4.25).

Shot put — 3rd, Spranger 12.50m (41-0). 5th, Shaw Ringier, 11.01m (36-1.5). 13th, Shillington 6.71m (22-0.25).

Discus throw — 1st, Spranger 40.53m (132-11.50). 7th, Ringier 28.70m (94-2). 12th, Shillington 14.54m (47-8.5).