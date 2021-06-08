Orion girls track second at conference meet

Mindy Carls

Normally, all of the Three Rivers Conference schools compete in one track and field meet. To reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure this year, the conference held two girls track events on Thursday, May 27, with Three Rivers West schools at Morrison High School and Three Rivers East teams in Kewanee.

Sherrard won the Three Rivers West meet with 192 points, followed by Orion, second, 109; Rockridge, third, 78; Riverdale, fourth, 61; Fulton, fifth, 55, and Morrison, sixth, 39.

Orion girls results were:

100-meter dash — 2nd, Avery Noble 13.95. 4th, Lily Laws 14.19.

200 dash — 3rd, Noble 29.16. 5th, Laws 30.90.

400 dash — 5th, Melaina Meisenburg 1:12.57. 7th, Delaney Taets 1:14.76.

800 run — 1st, Olivia Thomsen 2:34.76. 2nd, Maryn Bollinger 2:41.26.

1600 run — 2nd, Thomsen 5:48.07. 6th, Nedved 8:01.18.

3200 run — 4th, Kilieigh Burge, 14:38.47. 5th, Hayley VanDuyne 15:33.01.

100 hurdles — 5th, Taets 19.38. 6th, Laws 20.36.

300 hurdles — 6th, Lily Moen 1:02.42. 7th, Burge 1:03.88.

400 relay — 3rd, Orion (Laws, Te’Kail Barnes, Taets, Noble) 56.29.

800 relay — 2nd, Orion (Kylee Hanson, Latavia Hardwick, Barnes, Kennedy Ketron) 2:07.04.

1600 relay — 5th, Orion (Bollinger, Mackinzie Washburn, Meisenburg, Moen) 4:49.63.

3200 relay — 2nd Orion (Bollinger, Moen, Meisenburg, Thomsen) 10:39.88.

Discus — 9th, Meisenburg 13.56 (44-5.75).

High jump — 3rd, Washburn 1.37m (4-62.).

Pole vault — 1st, Burge 2.00m (6-6.75).

Long jump — 6th, Bollinger 3.87m (12-8.25). 7th, Karly Wampler 3.56m (11-8).

Triple jump — 3rd, Taets 8.12m (26-7.75). 4th, Wampler 7.52m (24-8)