Ridgewood Roundup

Tom Akers

Reed, Anderson Advance to State Track Meet

Miranda Reed has been chasing down the competition in the 3200m run all season long and at the Class 1A Sectional at Knoxville Thursday June 4th, she caught them. Reed caught them all and passed them, winning the two mile race with a time of 12:07. The freshman will compete in the Class 1A State Track Meet next Thursday June 11th in Charleston at Eastern Illinois University.

Joining Reed will be senior Lauren Anderson who punched her ticket for the state meet in the high jump. The senior took second place with a height of 1.52 meters. Anderson has been a fixture at the state meet competing every year except last year when it was cancelled.

Complete results. Individual running events. 100m dash. 5th, Anna Paul 13.40. 20th, Emma Keaton 15.23. 200m dash. 20th, Maddie Harrell 36.10. 400m dash. 10th, Bella Paul 1:13. 800m run. 4th, Kendra Downing 2:31. 1600m run. 16th, Ruth Losey 7:04. 17th, Cassie Mayer 7:06. 3200m run. 1st, Miranda Reed 12:07. 6th, Mollie Bennett 14:30. 100m hurdles. 10th, Sami Ehlers 23.13. 300m hurdles. 5th, Kira Messerly 55.36. Team running events. 4x400m relay. 3rd, Downing, Reed, Lauren Anderson, Messerly 4:26. Field Events. High Jump. 2nd, Anderson 1.52m. 11th, Messerly 1.37m. Shot Put. 19th, Hannah Maher 7.56m. Discus. Girls. 13th, Maher 23.52m.

Spartans Compete in Annawan Wethersfield Meet

The Ridgewood Spartans ran in their final meet before their sectional on Friday, June 4th in Wethersfield. Nine boys teams competed, Ridgewood finished sixth overall with 58 team points behind Mercer County who scored 64 points and ahead of the host Annawan-Wethersfield who finished with 54 points, Elmwood won the meet with 113 points.

Complete results. Individual running events. 100m dash. 9th, Alec Noyd 12.77. 13th, Sam Petrie 13.12. 15th, Preston Moriarity 13.59. 200m dash. 8th, Noyd 26.48. 10th, Moriarity 27.59. 400m dash. 2nd, Ryan Francis 56.11. 8th, Taylor Snook 58.76. 800m run. 5th, Nick Janson 2:12. 11th, Matt VanHyfte 2:25. 12th, Kaden Larson 2:28. 1600m run. 9th, Janson 5:23. 10th, Larson 5:52. 11th, VanHyfte 6:06. 3200m run. Jager Samuelson 15:19. 6th, Joe Keever 15:35. 300m hurdles. 7th, Petrie 49.44. 8th, Aaron Gotthardt 50.24. Team running events. 4x100m relay. 5th, Francis, Lucas Maness, Carson Nodine, Lucas Kessinger 48.95. 4x200m relay. 5th, Gotthardt, Noyd, Maness, Nodine 1:42. 4x400m relay. 2nd, Kessinger, Snook, Maness, Francis 3:51. Field Events. Long Jump. 2nd, Petrie 6.02m. 4th, Nodine 5.68m. 14th, Snook 4.44m. Triple Jump. 3rd, VanHyfte 11.14m. 4th, Gotthardt 10.94m. 7th, Keever 9.76. Shot Put. 22nd, Jay Harrell 6.66m. Discus. 21st, Harrell 13.37m.

Spartans Bow Out of Regional

The Ridgewood Spartans travelled to Sterling on June 3rd to face the Newman Central Catholic Comets in the IHSA Softball Regional. Newman took advantage of three hits and a walk in the second inning to end the Spartans season by the score of 5-2.

Senior Brooke Jackson took the mound for Ridgewood and managed to keep the Comets off the board in the first inning but the tough second inning ended Jackson’s day after just one and a third innings pitched allowing three runs off of four hits while walking three and striking out one getting the loss.

Ridgewood staged a two out rally in the top of the sixth with three straight singles by Brooke Jackson, Hallica Warren-Anderson, and Mya Brown to cut the Comet’s lead to 5-2. Warren-Anderson led the Spartans powering the offense with a 3-4 day with 1 RBI. Mya Brown was 2-4 with the other Ridgewood RBI, Kendall Lewis went 1-3, Brooke Jackson was 1-4, and Madi Jones was 1-2 with a double.

Mackenzie Brown who came on in relief in the second inning threw four innings allowing two runs off of six hits while striking out three. Mya Brown finished the game for the Spartans going two thirds of an inning allowing one hit and striking out two.

The Sparans finished their season with a 10-9 overall record.

Titans End Spartans’ Season

The Ridgewood Spartans waited until the top of the fifth inning to get their offense going but it was too little too late as the Annawan Wethersfield Titans ended the Spartans season in the IHSA Regional on Friday, June 4th. The Titans pounded out ten hits while taking advantage of five errors by the Ridgewood defense to win 9-6.

Ridgewood took an early lead when Mitchell Brooks doubled to begin the game,

Colton Stahl advanced Brooks with one of his two hits in the game. Brooks scored on a sacrifice fly by catcher Ganon Greenman to put Ridgewood ahead 1-0. Annawan Wethersfield tied the game in their half of the first inning taking advantage of a Spartan error to tie the game at 1-1.

The Titans took the lead in the bottom of the second inning when Colton Quagliano tripled off of starting pitcher Alex White to put Annawan Wethersfield ahead for good. White went three innings allowing six runs, two earned, off of seven hits while striking out three.

Ridgewood tried to rally in the top of the fifth with singles by Colton Stahl, Jarrett Lund, and Hunter Meirhaeghe to cut the Titan lead to 3-7. The Spartans took advantage of back to back Titan errors in the sixth to plate three more runs but 6-8 is as close as they would come going down in order in the seventh to lose 9-6.

Colton Stahl led Ridgewood, going 2-4 with 1 RBI, Stahl also came on in relief on the mound going three innings, allowing three runs off of three hits while striking out

three. Jarrett Lund was 1-2 with an RBI, Ganon Greenman went 1-3 with an RBI, and Mitchell Brooks was 1-3 with the leadoff double and an RBI.

The Spartans closed out their season with an overall 13-10 record.