Orion boys track competes at Three Rivers West meet

Mindy Carls

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the Three Rivers Conference to split its teams into East and West divisions.

Orion and the West teams competed on Friday, June 4, at Riverdale High School near Port Byron.

Riverdale placed first with 156 points, ahead of Sherrard, second, 144; Fulton, third, 63; Rockridge, fourth, 50; Morrison, fifth, 49; and Orion, sixth, 41.

Orion’s only champion was Josh Spranger in the discus, with a throw of 42.47 meters.

Results for Orion boys were:

100-meter dash — 12th, Josh Spranger 12.20. 13th, Cole Kimball 12.28. 18th, Nick Shillington 13.97.

200 dash — 8th, Kimball 25.71.

400 dash — 13th, Shillington 1:13.12.

800 run — 9th, Luciano Bradley 2:23.38. 10th, Eli Kayser 2:26.86. 12th, Nathan Monzon 2:27.32.

1600 run — 6th, Collin Meisenburg 5:32.10. 8th, Kade Scharpman 5:40.97. 9th, Eric Thorndyke 5:51.68.

3200 run — 5th, Meisenburg 12:11.14. 7th, Tate Schneider 14:15.

1600 relay — 5th, Orion (Kayser, Bradley, Gus Nedved, Monzon) 4:01.80.

3200 relay — 3rd, Orion (Kayser, Bradley, Scharpman, Monzon) 9:14.75.

High jump — 2nd, Nedved 1.63m (5-4.25).

Shot put — 3rd, Spranger 12.71m (41-8.25). 5th, Shaw Ringier 12.08m (39-7.5). 14th, Shillington 6.04m (19-9.75).

Discus throw — 1st, Spranger 42.27m (139-4). 11th, Ringier 26.30m (86-3.5x). 14th, Shillington 16.65m (54-7.5).